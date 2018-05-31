The Chrishall Distillery

LICENSING ACT 2003 APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE (Sections 17 or 71 of the Act)

Name of Applicant - The Chrishall Distillery. Postal address of premises - Longview, Mill Causeway, Chrishall, Royston, Hertfordshire SG88QH. Statement of Relevant Licensable Activities or Relevant Qualifying Club Activities which it is proposed will be carried on, on or from the premises. The sale of alcohol from the premises Monday to Sunday 9am - 5pm Internet sales 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Consumption of alcohol off the premises only. The Licensing Register may be inspected at the Licensing Authority, Uttlesford District Council, Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4ER between 9.00 am and 4.30 pm (Monday to Friday except public holidays). Any representations by a Responsible Authority or Interested Party must be made in writing to the above address by 8th June 2020 It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of unlimited