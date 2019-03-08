New 24/7 opens its doors in Saffron Walden

The new branch of Pure Gym in Saffron Walden.

The mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Arthur Coote, was on hand to open a new gym in the town earlier this month.

Cllr Coote cut the ribbon on the new branch of Puregym, at the Knight Retail Park, in Thaxted Road, on September 2.

Manager Paul Youngman, 49, from Braintree, said: "It should be really good for the community. I am hoping it will be a good asset to the town,

He added: "We have approximately 40 classes a week included in a membership that caters for all ages and possibilities. We also have personal trainers on site and a large function area that you can't find in other gyms."

Cllr Coote said: "It is a pleasure to support new business into town. New business and industry is great for the local economy and endorses that which we already know, that Saffron Walden is a fabulous place to live, work and workout."