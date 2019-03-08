Gallery

'Spectacular' show is a sell-out success for drama group

The Pure Rhythm Dance School put on Cats. Picture: JOE HIGHAM www.jhreportage.co.uk

The Pure Rhythm Dance School in Saffron Walden put on a performance of the musical Cats, with 64 performers aged from seven to 16.

The show, staged at Dame Bradbury's School, is a sung-through musical composed by Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T S Elliot.

Four shows were staged from July 18-20 and they were sold out a month before opening.

Sue Raven, from Pure Rhythm, said: "It was an ambitious show. The scenery was spectacular with cats slinking their way on and off stage through an oversized washing machine, plant pots and cardboard boxes.

"At times the stage held the whole cast; the audience enjoyed the cats Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer and the songs Memory and the Jellicle Ball.

"The wall of sound was breath-taking, accompanied by professional lighting and costumes. You needed reminding that this was a performance by children, the illusion heightened by the non-stop feline acting from the cast."

