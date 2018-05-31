QD discount store gives food, plants and pet food to community groups

QD on Saffron Walden's High Street. Photo: Google Street View. Google Street View

A discount shop has given away goods to food banks and schools because it had to close in the lockdown.

The QD group, Quality Discounts, which has a shop in Saffron Walden, has distributed items to worthy causes including food banks, schools, community groups, charities, care homes and the emergency services, with each individual store team choosing their local recipients.

Goods given out include food, pet food and plants.

The Saffron Walden store in the High Street donated to Uttlesford Food Bank, and with Easter Eggs going to R A Butler Junior School in the town.

QD group operations director, Karl Ottolangui, said: “It has been heart-breaking to close our doors and the last few weeks have been really tough for all our teams, trying to serve their local communities with essential products. It has been a very emotional time for staff in all our stores and garden centres.

“They have all been absolutely amazing and have all worked tirelessly to donate whatever we can to those in need. It has given us some happiness that we were able do some good for our local communities in this very difficult time, on our final day until we can reopen.”

