The dawning of a new era as Saffron Walden pays its respects to the Queen the day after the monarch's death
Saffron Walden residents paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II today (Friday) following Her Majesty's passing on Thursday, September 8.
As the nation enters a period of mourning following the Queen's death at the age of 96, the community of the Essex town came together to mark the late monarch's 70-year reign.
Saffron Walden Town Council (SWTC) opened a book of condolences in the Town Hall for the public to sign.
Walden's Mayor, Councillor James de Vries, wrote in the book: "I cannot express in words the heartfelt sorrow and sadness I have felt and has swept the nation.
"Your dedication and commitment were an inspiration to all.
"You will be truly missed.
"Rest in peace, your Majesty."
SWTC also lowered the flag to half-mast at the Town Hall.
The Local Proclamation will take place on Sunday, September 11 outside Saffron Walden Town Hall at 3pm.
At noon today, a team of bell ringers in St Mary's Church rang out muffled bell peals to mark the passing of the country's longest serving monarch.
It was a poignant moment as Queen Elizabeth II attended a wedding at St Mary's in July 1988 with several members of the Royal Family.
There's a framed document on the wall of the bell tower at the church to mark the occasion.