Gallery

Members of the public sign the book of condolences, located in Saffron Walden Town Hall. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Saffron Walden residents paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II today (Friday) following Her Majesty's passing on Thursday, September 8.

The Queen Elizabeth II memorial table is set in the nave of St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

As the nation enters a period of mourning following the Queen's death at the age of 96, the community of the Essex town came together to mark the late monarch's 70-year reign.

Saffron Walden Town Council (SWTC) opened a book of condolences in the Town Hall for the public to sign.

Members of the public sign the book of condolences, located in the Town Hall. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Walden's Mayor, Councillor James de Vries, wrote in the book: "I cannot express in words the heartfelt sorrow and sadness I have felt and has swept the nation.

"Your dedication and commitment were an inspiration to all.

"You will be truly missed.

"Rest in peace, your Majesty."

The Mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor James de Vries, initiates the book of condolences, located in the Town Hall. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

SWTC also lowered the flag to half-mast at the Town Hall.

The Local Proclamation will take place on Sunday, September 11 outside Saffron Walden Town Hall at 3pm.

The Union Flag flies at half mast on Saffron Walden Town Hall. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

At noon today, a team of bell ringers in St Mary's Church rang out muffled bell peals to mark the passing of the country's longest serving monarch.

On the wall of the bell tower of St Mary's Church is a framed document which charts the day in which Queen Elizabeth II attended a wedding in the church in July 1988. A reflection of the bell ringers now ringing a muffled peal can be seen reflected in the glass. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

It was a poignant moment as Queen Elizabeth II attended a wedding at St Mary's in July 1988 with several members of the Royal Family.

There's a framed document on the wall of the bell tower at the church to mark the occasion.

The team of bell ringers gather for a group photograph ahead of the bell peals at noon, to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The bell ringing team in St Mary's Church are briefed ahead of the start of the muffled bell peals to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The team of bell ringers begin the muffled bell peals at noon, to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The team of bell ringers in St Mary's Church during the muffled bell peals which began at noon, to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The team of bell ringers in St Mary's Church during the muffled bell peals which began at noon, to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The team of bell ringers in St Mary's Church during the muffled bell peals, which began at noon, to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The team of bell ringers in St Mary's Church during the muffled bell peals which began at noon, to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The team of bell ringers in St Mary's Church during the muffled bell peals which began at noon, to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A bell ringer waits to begin ringing at noon in the tower of St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

A butterfly flaps at the window of the St Mary's Bell tower as if symbolic, as the muffled bell peals ring out over Saffron Walden from noon, to acknowledge the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The window of the St Mary's bell tower is open to the town as the peal of muffled bells begins at noon. - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The building which was formerly the home of the Saffron Walden Conservative Club, but is now a private home, utilising the inherited flag pole, with the Union Flag flying at half mast. - Credit: Celia Bartlett



