Published: 12:00 PM January 6, 2021

The Queen's New Year honours list includes 39 in Essex.

Five were awarded the OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire), 19 awarded MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) and 10 awarded the BEM (Medallist of the Order of the British Empire). Five Essex police officers were awarded the Queen’s Police Medal.

They include:

Benjamin Josef Cowell, Newport - Director General, Historic Houses Association. OBE for services to cultural heritage, particularly during the Covid-19 response.

David Michael Smith, Saffron Walden - Deputy Managing Director, Parliamentary Digital Service. OBE for services to Parliament, particularly during the Covid-19 response.

Peter Nigel Heap, Manuden. MBE for charitable services to the community in Essex.

Dr Shikandhini Kanagasundrem - Director, Infection Prevention and Control and Consultant Microbiologist at the Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust. MBE for services to microbiology, infection prevention and control, particularly during the Covid-19 response.

John Romain, and Amanda Romain, Saffron Walden - Co-founders, the NHS Spitfire Project. MBE for services to charity and to aircraft restoration, particularly during the Covid-19 response.

Jennifer Brouard - Citizens in Policing Manager, Essex Police. BEM for services to policing and the voluntary sector.

Queen’s Police Medal for distinguished service to Detective Chief Inspector Jasmine Michelle Frost, Detective Chief Superintendent Stuart Paul Hooper, Martin George Pasmore, lately Detective Chief Inspector, Detective Inspector Michelle Catherine Stoten, Detective Inspector Caroline Anne Williams.

Mrs Jennifer Tolhurst, Lord-Lieutenant of Essex, the Queen’s personal representative in the county, said: “Without people such as those who are honoured, our lives, our county and country would be much the poorer. But these honours reflect and recognise only a small part of the huge contribution made by many who work tirelessly for their communities.

“In particular I would like to add my profound thanks to those who are recognised for their efforts during this pandemic. It is their contribution which helps to ensure we can meet this challenge and help to save lives.

“I would encourage anyone who knows someone who has made a big difference to others during this coronavirus pandemic or for other community work, to nominate them for an honour.”

Nomination forms are on the Government honours website www.gov.uk/honours