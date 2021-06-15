Published: 1:50 PM June 15, 2021 Updated: 2:11 PM June 15, 2021

This year's Queen's Birthday Honours List marks the extraordinary contributions and service of people across the United Kingdom during the pandemic - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

An Elsenham flour mill worker and a consultant from Rayne are among 18 Essex 'Covid heroes' named on this year's Queen's Birthday Honours List.

In nearby Duxford, a community stalwart has received a British Empire Medal (BEM).

Sue Freestone from Elsenham has received an MBE for her work at Allinson's flour mill in Bishop's Stortford, for services to the Food Supply Chain.

Sue delayed her retirement to help keep flour on shelves and in bakeries when it was in high demand last Spring.

Allinson's is owned by The Silver Spoon Company.

The Allinson Bakery in Bishop's Stortford worked overtime after the outbreak of Covid-19. Picture: Google Earth - Credit: Google Earth

You may also want to watch:

Martin Brewis, Silver Spoon's Managing Director, said: "Sue has set an example for us all.

"She put her colleagues and feeding the nation ahead of her personal plans. We couldn’t be prouder of her, and all she has achieved."

Baking proved popular after the outbreak of Covid-19.

Demand for Allinson's flour from Bishop's Stortford was 22 percent higher than normal.

Martin added: "The supply chain has stepped up and delivered, keeping the nation fed when it was most needed.

"Of course, this is not down to one person, but rather to many people like Sue Freestone."

David Churcher, of Rayne Road, Braintree, was awarded an MBE for services to construction.

David is a consultant involved in the UK BIM Framework, creating new digital standards for the construction industry.

David Churcher, whose works near Rayne, was awarded an MBE for services to Construction. Picture: Zoran Matic - Credit: Zoran Matic

David said: "I'm surprised. It's not the sort of thing you expect.

"This is not an end of career achievement but a lot has been achieved, so hopefully this recognises how much construction has changed over the last 10 years or so."

In Duxford, Peter Dee received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community.

Duxford Parish Council praised Peter for being "the first to put his hand up when help is needed", and for his "pivotal role" in planning a new community centre.

A total 1,129 people across the country were named in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Among them were Ashraf Patel, a breast surgery specialist at Princess Alexandra Hospital Harlow, and Susan Bell in Chelmsford who founded child mental health charity Kids Inspire.