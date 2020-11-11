Remembrance: Community poppies and a Tommy called Albert
PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 November 2020
Patrick Johnson
In Quendon and Rickling, people of all ages made poppies which were knitted, lino cut, crocheted, painted, felted, made of clay and made of wire for a display.
There was also a Tommy called Albert.
One of the organisers from Quendon and Rickling Events said: “This was all put on to bring a little cheer during lockdown and to get all generations in the village involved for a good cause.”
She said the feedback had been very positive, and they were very fortunate to have had the support of lighting installation expert Mike Stevens of Production Plus. His event production business for private and corporate clients includes live events, video, audio, lighting and set design.
The installation was ready in time for Remembrance Sunday and will remain until tomorrow (Thursday, November 12).
The clay poppies are being sold to raise funds for The Poppy Appeal - get in touch with Quendon and Rickling Events via Facebook. They start at £2 each and will be available from today (Thursday).
On Remembrance Sunday, the names of those who fought from the village were read out at 11am.
Mike Stevens was also the person who created ‘floating’ candles for Halloween, where children were encouraged to mark off their treasure hunt finds through the village, rather than knocking on doors.
