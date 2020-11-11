Advanced search

Remembrance: Community poppies and a Tommy called Albert

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 November 2020

The community helped to create a special display for Remembrance in Quendon and Rickling. Picture: PATRICK JOHNSON

The community helped to create a special display for Remembrance in Quendon and Rickling. Picture: PATRICK JOHNSON

Patrick Johnson

In Quendon and Rickling, people of all ages made poppies which were knitted, lino cut, crocheted, painted, felted, made of clay and made of wire for a display.

Quendon and Rickling Events installation for Remembrance. Picture: MIKE STEVENS, PRODUCTION PLUSQuendon and Rickling Events installation for Remembrance. Picture: MIKE STEVENS, PRODUCTION PLUS

There was also a Tommy called Albert.

One of the organisers from Quendon and Rickling Events said: “This was all put on to bring a little cheer during lockdown and to get all generations in the village involved for a good cause.”

She said the feedback had been very positive, and they were very fortunate to have had the support of lighting installation expert Mike Stevens of Production Plus. His event production business for private and corporate clients includes live events, video, audio, lighting and set design.

The installation was ready in time for Remembrance Sunday and will remain until tomorrow (Thursday, November 12).

Quendon and Rickling Events spearheaded a community poppies installation for Remembrance, with lighting installation work by Mike Stevens of Production Plus. Picture: MIKE STEVENS, PRODUCTION PLUSQuendon and Rickling Events spearheaded a community poppies installation for Remembrance, with lighting installation work by Mike Stevens of Production Plus. Picture: MIKE STEVENS, PRODUCTION PLUS

The clay poppies are being sold to raise funds for The Poppy Appeal - get in touch with Quendon and Rickling Events via Facebook. They start at £2 each and will be available from today (Thursday).

On Remembrance Sunday, the names of those who fought from the village were read out at 11am.

Mike Stevens was also the person who created ‘floating’ candles for Halloween, where children were encouraged to mark off their treasure hunt finds through the village, rather than knocking on doors.

Quendon and Rickling Events spearheaded a community poppies installation for Remembrance. Picture: MIKE STEVENS, PRODUCTION PLUSQuendon and Rickling Events spearheaded a community poppies installation for Remembrance. Picture: MIKE STEVENS, PRODUCTION PLUS

The community helped to create a special display for Remembrance in Quendon and Rickling. Picture: PATRICK JOHNSONThe community helped to create a special display for Remembrance in Quendon and Rickling. Picture: PATRICK JOHNSON

The community helped to create a special display for Remembrance in Quendon and Rickling. Picture: PATRICK JOHNSONThe community helped to create a special display for Remembrance in Quendon and Rickling. Picture: PATRICK JOHNSON

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

New pedestrian crossing on Ashdon Road “after five years of campaigning”

Pupil on the new Ashdon Road crossing. Photo: Supplied by R4U.

Local Plan consultation starts tomorrow

Uttlesford District Council's offices.

New owner sets sights on turning ‘struggling’ care home into ‘one of the best in Essex’

Cedars Place - a nursing home in Halstead which has been snapped up by Stow Healthcare Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE

Shop Local: waffles to your door

Tori May and Ana Hayter of Waffle and Co, a waffle truck that is offering DIY waffles at home boxes. Picture: DONNA DUKE-LLANDE PHOTOGRAPHY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

New pedestrian crossing on Ashdon Road “after five years of campaigning”

Pupil on the new Ashdon Road crossing. Photo: Supplied by R4U.

Local Plan consultation starts tomorrow

Uttlesford District Council's offices.

New owner sets sights on turning ‘struggling’ care home into ‘one of the best in Essex’

Cedars Place - a nursing home in Halstead which has been snapped up by Stow Healthcare Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE

Shop Local: waffles to your door

Tori May and Ana Hayter of Waffle and Co, a waffle truck that is offering DIY waffles at home boxes. Picture: DONNA DUKE-LLANDE PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Remembrance: Community poppies and a Tommy called Albert

The community helped to create a special display for Remembrance in Quendon and Rickling. Picture: PATRICK JOHNSON

In Pictures: Remembrance Sunday 2020

The bugler played the Last Post at 11am at Saffron Walden cemetery for Remembrance Sunday. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Chief Constable lays wreath for Remembrance Sunday

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington lays a Remembrance Sunday wreath at the memorial stone. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

You can make a real difference by training as a school teacher

POSITIVE INFULENCE: Teachers find it highly rewarding to see pupils suceed Picture: contributed

Shop Local: waffles to your door

Tori May and Ana Hayter of Waffle and Co, a waffle truck that is offering DIY waffles at home boxes. Picture: DONNA DUKE-LLANDE PHOTOGRAPHY