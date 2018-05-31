The annual camping festival at R A Butler Primary School, RABFest became HOMEfest with tents in gardens

With glorious homemade bunting. Picture: R A BUTLER PRIMARY SCHOOL Archant

A different camping festival was held this year by R A Butler Primary School in Saffron Walden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Toasting marshmallows. PIcture: R A BUTLER PRIMARY SCHOOL Toasting marshmallows. PIcture: R A BUTLER PRIMARY SCHOOL

A different sort of camping festival was held this year by R A Butler Primary School in Saffron Walden.

Over 200 attended the mass camp out which raised over £650 in donations for the school.

Undeterred by current events, the school’s PTA were determined that the much-loved event, RABFest, would still go ahead. So, they organised the same yearly camp out, the difference being that instead of camping on the school field, families were encouraged to camp out at home. RABfest, became Homefest.

Over 50 families took part, either setting up tents in their own gardens, or creating cosy dens inside, then decorating them with imagination.

The theme here was Underwater. Picture: R A BUTLER PRIMARY SCHOOL The theme here was Underwater. Picture: R A BUTLER PRIMARY SCHOOL

Using a private Facebook group, the PTA created arts and crafts activities, campfire recipes, competitions and even broadcast live campfire songs and bedtime stories. A highlight of the event was the live campfire songs session, at 7pm, led by teacher Andy Leeman with 200 people singing.

Luciana Kavanagh, PTA chairman said: PTA said: “We were so thrilled that so many families took part. It was actually quite emotional being able to find a way to get back together. We were keen to make the event as interactive as possible and loved seeing photographs of everyone’s amazingly decorated tents and the fun they were having.

“We wanted to ensure this was a free event so everyone could take part, but wonderfully we still raised over £650 in donations. Sadly, we haven’t been able to run many of our favourite and biggest fundraising events this last term, like our celebrated Summer Fair. The summer term is always our busiest and our best. So, any contribution we can make to the school during these difficult times is just brilliant.”

The Birthday Tent. Picture: R A BUTLER PRIMARY SCHOOL The Birthday Tent. Picture: R A BUTLER PRIMARY SCHOOL

You may also want to watch: