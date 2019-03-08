Friendship tops the agenda for pupils at town primary school

Children at R A Butler held an environment day Archant

Primary school children at R A Butler Academy in Saffron Walden enjoyed a friendship day where children from different age groups joined in activities together.

This year, the event coincided with World Environment Day on June 5.

Teacher Katie Brown said: "As a UNICEF rights respecting school, we look to link our learning to one of the articles in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. This time, we chose Article 24 which focuses on the provision of a clean environment and education on health and well-being so that children can stay healthy.

"The theme for the day was reuse, recycle.

"The children learned about climate change and spent the day creating pieces of artwork from recycled materials.

"Friendship day is a great opportunity for children of different ages to spend time together. They really embraced the topic and we had some very engaging conversations about climate change."