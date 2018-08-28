Advanced search

Winter Fayre raises record sum for town school

PUBLISHED: 08:11 17 December 2018

Youngsters enjoying meeting Santa at R A Butler Primary School's Winter Fayre

Youngsters enjoying meeting Santa at R A Butler Primary School's Winter Fayre

Archant

A school’s annual Winter Fayre has raised a record £3,800.

The event was organised by the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) at RA Butler School Primary School in Saffron Walden.

Children and their families, including past pupils, made decorations, and tried their hand at the chocolate, bottle and toy tombola stalls. Also on sale were gifts the children had made in class.

Visitors heard festive carols from the school choir as they went in.

One of the most popular attractions for the youngsters was a visit to Father Christmas in his glittering grotto.

Luciana Kavanagh, chairman of the PTA, said: “This is always such a great event which the children love. We were delighted to see so many families coming along and supporting the event, and we are absolutely thrilled to have raised this sum which will go towards a new tyre park for the children to enjoy at playtime.”

