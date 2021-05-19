Published: 6:00 PM May 19, 2021

Residents for Uttlesford's two county councillors have joined Essex County Council's official opposition group.

Councillors Paul Gadd and Mike Foley, representing Saffron Walden and Thaxted, formed an alliance with eight other independent and small party councillors bidding for a stronger say in decision-making at County Hall.

With 10 members, the Non-Aligned Group is the largest opposition group against the council's Conservative leadership.

The group will be led by Cllr Chris Pond from the Loughton Residents Association.

R4U councillors, including Mike Foley (pictured: centre), have joined the alliance. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

He said: "We seek to represent local residents in all of our seats."

Cllr Pond added: "We do not follow in an established political ideology.

"Westminster politics does have a place on the county council but their whole philosophy will be tinged with the national agenda."

Cllr Pond said he hoped the group would become the "authentic voice of localism" in County Hall, Chelmsford.

Cllr Paul Gadd, who represents Saffron Walden, said: "This important alliance gives our grouping a stronger say in decision making, more seats on committees, and increased power to work within Essex County Council."

Cllr Paul Gadd won the Saffron Walden division in the Local Elections on May 6. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

The group's 10 members represent seats in Uttlesford, Basildon, Canvey Island, Clacton, Loughton, Rochford and Southminster.

The group also includes the county's sole Green Party councillor, Paul Thorogood, in the Braintree Eastern division.

In the Local Elections on May 6, R4U gained two of the four county council electoral divisions within Uttlesford from the Conservatives.

The Conservatives held on to seats in Stansted and Dunmow.

Conservative councillors were elected in Dunmow and Stansted. Pictured: Cllrs Susan Barker and Ray Gooding - Credit: Genesis PR/Essex County Council

Under the previous Essex administration, which began in 2017, the Liberal Democrats were the largest opposition group in Essex with seven councillors.

They now have eight seats on the council.

Cllr Mike Mackrory JP, Liberal Democrat Group leader, wished the new group all the best in their new alliance.

Cllr Mackrory said: "We are the largest political party forming an opposition group with councillors all over Essex.

"I hope there are occasions in the future where we have a common plan on something."

The Labour Group is the third largest opposition group on the council with five seats.

A Labour Group spokesperson could not be reached for comment.