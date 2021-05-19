R4U's county councillors join new County Hall alliance
- Credit: Archant
Residents for Uttlesford's two county councillors have joined Essex County Council's official opposition group.
Councillors Paul Gadd and Mike Foley, representing Saffron Walden and Thaxted, formed an alliance with eight other independent and small party councillors bidding for a stronger say in decision-making at County Hall.
With 10 members, the Non-Aligned Group is the largest opposition group against the council's Conservative leadership.
The group will be led by Cllr Chris Pond from the Loughton Residents Association.
He said: "We seek to represent local residents in all of our seats."
You may also want to watch:
Cllr Pond added: "We do not follow in an established political ideology.
"Westminster politics does have a place on the county council but their whole philosophy will be tinged with the national agenda."
Most Read
- 1 Alex's parachute jump raises cash for BEAT
- 2 District councillor resigns from R4U
- 3 Award for carpentry apprentice who follows her father into the industry
- 4 Linkin Park's Shinoda supports Walden musician
- 5 Exhibition encourages visitors to touch the sculptures
- 6 Further progress on Walden's Lime Avenue football pitches
- 7 Walden club requests you donate your unwanted tools
- 8 Further registrars speak out in wedding consultation row
- 9 Holidaymakers fly abroad again out of Stansted Airport
- 10 Walden's new healthcare hub taking shape - as doctors surgery goes on market for £1.4m
Cllr Pond said he hoped the group would become the "authentic voice of localism" in County Hall, Chelmsford.
Cllr Paul Gadd, who represents Saffron Walden, said: "This important alliance gives our grouping a stronger say in decision making, more seats on committees, and increased power to work within Essex County Council."
The group's 10 members represent seats in Uttlesford, Basildon, Canvey Island, Clacton, Loughton, Rochford and Southminster.
The group also includes the county's sole Green Party councillor, Paul Thorogood, in the Braintree Eastern division.
In the Local Elections on May 6, R4U gained two of the four county council electoral divisions within Uttlesford from the Conservatives.
The Conservatives held on to seats in Stansted and Dunmow.
Under the previous Essex administration, which began in 2017, the Liberal Democrats were the largest opposition group in Essex with seven councillors.
They now have eight seats on the council.
Cllr Mike Mackrory JP, Liberal Democrat Group leader, wished the new group all the best in their new alliance.
Cllr Mackrory said: "We are the largest political party forming an opposition group with councillors all over Essex.
"I hope there are occasions in the future where we have a common plan on something."
The Labour Group is the third largest opposition group on the council with five seats.
A Labour Group spokesperson could not be reached for comment.