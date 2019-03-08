Saffron Walden pupils conquer a team of dragons!

The winning team from RA Butler school, in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Year 6 pupils at RA Butler School honed their entrepreneurial skills as they took part in a Junior Dragons' Apprentice Challenge.

Working in teams, the pupils brainstormed potential projects, researched materials and resources they would need, produced business plans, and designed and made posters to publicise their operations.

During a school open evening the teams raised more than £543 in profit from their endeavours, half will be donated to their chosen charity, Buffy Bus, and the other half will go to the school.

Each team made a presentation to the 'super dragons'; Clive Emmett, chief executive of organiser Council for Voluntary Service Uttlesford (CVSU), Richard Corby of CVSU, Simon Jackson, of Uttlesford District Council, and Jim Brewin, from Waitrose. Awards were then presented to mark their achievements.

The Dream Team, who made bookmarks, were judged the overall winners of the challenge.

The event was supported with funding from the Educational Trust, Uttlesford District Council and Stansted Airport.