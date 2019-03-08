Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Saffron Walden pupils conquer a team of dragons!

PUBLISHED: 07:05 19 July 2019

The winning team from RA Butler school, in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The winning team from RA Butler school, in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Year 6 pupils at RA Butler School honed their entrepreneurial skills as they took part in a Junior Dragons' Apprentice Challenge.

Working in teams, the pupils brainstormed potential projects, researched materials and resources they would need, produced business plans, and designed and made posters to publicise their operations.

During a school open evening the teams raised more than £543 in profit from their endeavours, half will be donated to their chosen charity, Buffy Bus, and the other half will go to the school.

Each team made a presentation to the 'super dragons'; Clive Emmett, chief executive of organiser Council for Voluntary Service Uttlesford (CVSU), Richard Corby of CVSU, Simon Jackson, of Uttlesford District Council, and Jim Brewin, from Waitrose. Awards were then presented to mark their achievements.

The Dream Team, who made bookmarks, were judged the overall winners of the challenge.

The event was supported with funding from the Educational Trust, Uttlesford District Council and Stansted Airport.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police appeal after cyclist is found unconscious in road

Love Island star talks about snacks, making friends and his future after leaving show

Love Island contestant George Rains in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Town set to welcome new outdoor exercise facility

An artist's impression of how the new equipment could look. Picture; CONTRIBUTED

Organisers ‘couldn’t be happier’ with fun day festivities

Enjoying the day. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Business group in call for shoppers to spend a little extra to support town

Saffron Walden High Street

Most Read

Police appeal after cyclist is found unconscious in road

Love Island star talks about snacks, making friends and his future after leaving show

Love Island contestant George Rains in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Town set to welcome new outdoor exercise facility

An artist's impression of how the new equipment could look. Picture; CONTRIBUTED

Organisers ‘couldn’t be happier’ with fun day festivities

Enjoying the day. Pictures: SAFFRON PHOTO

Business group in call for shoppers to spend a little extra to support town

Saffron Walden High Street

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

‘Keep Essex safe’ plea as police launch firearms amnesty

A firearms amnesty is taking place across Essex.

Saffron Walden pupils conquer a team of dragons!

The winning team from RA Butler school, in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Thousands turn out to enjoy Flying Legends show at Duxford

The Flying Legends Airshow at Duxford IWM. Picture: JAMIE PLUCK

Love Island star talks about snacks, making friends and his future after leaving show

Love Island contestant George Rains in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Saffron Walden musician cooks up a storm as he treats US audience to classic British cuisine

As seen on American TV, Tim Atkinson (left) with cameraman Lucas Warner, actor Alfie Wells and Mace Bearer, Mark Starte playing the English butler.
Drive 24