News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Radwinter Primary pupils hold 100 Day for Captain Tom

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:00 PM May 6, 2021   
A group of seven children holding up books and strings with 100 Cheerios

Pupils in Hedgehog class held a Captain Tom 100 day - Credit: Supplied by Radwinter Primary School

Radwinter Primary School pupils held a 100 Day as part of the national Captain Tom challenge.

Captain Sir Tom Moore's family challenged volunteers across the country to do an activity 100 times to celebrate would would have been his 101st birthday on April 30.

Captain Tom rose to fame after raising £38.9 million for NHS Charities Together after the outbreak of Covid-19 last year.

Reception and year one pupils in Hedgehog Class at Radwinter Primary School had a special assembly to learn about Captain Tom's life and fundraising.

As part of the challenge, some pupils put 100 Cheerios on a string while others made up new games such as "100 Jenga".

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Fuller, class teacher, said: "We enjoyed sharing books that focused on 100, such as ‘The Hundred Decked Bus’, ‘One Fox and Chicka Chicka 123’, and books about Captain Tom Moore himself.

"Captain Tom continues to inspire us all."


Most Read

  1. 1 New mayor, deputy mayor and leader appointed for town council
  2. 2 Wiseman dynasty gets new star as 15-year-old Max hits first senior ton
  3. 3 Market Square event organisers "amazed" at popularity of dine-out event
  1. 4 Walden teddy bear shop to relocate to new venue
  2. 5 Standing for election for a seat on Essex County Council on May 6, 2021
  3. 6 Ex-prison governor on writing, retirement and baking at Angela Reed
  4. 7 Here's what you can do from May 17 as Covid restrictions ease
  5. 8 Katherine Semar pupils hold May Day festival of dance
  6. 9 Numbers seeking support double - can you help Uttlesford foodbank?
  7. 10 Stick to the paths while bluebells bloom, says Essex Wildlife Trust
NHS
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Saffron Walden market square.

Six days of alfresco dining announced for Market Square

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services responded to an incident in Highfields, Saffron Walden

Essex Police

Potential "chemical threat" closed Walden road

Louise Dunderdale

person
A train with a bright yellow front pulling into a platform

Greater Anglia

Ageing trains mended using recycled parts for final years of service

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
An orange sign with big letters: "Road Closed". In the background, a street lined with shops

Walden Market Square pedestrian scheme being considered

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon