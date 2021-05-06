Radwinter Primary pupils hold 100 Day for Captain Tom
Radwinter Primary School pupils held a 100 Day as part of the national Captain Tom challenge.
Captain Sir Tom Moore's family challenged volunteers across the country to do an activity 100 times to celebrate would would have been his 101st birthday on April 30.
Captain Tom rose to fame after raising £38.9 million for NHS Charities Together after the outbreak of Covid-19 last year.
Reception and year one pupils in Hedgehog Class at Radwinter Primary School had a special assembly to learn about Captain Tom's life and fundraising.
As part of the challenge, some pupils put 100 Cheerios on a string while others made up new games such as "100 Jenga".
Mrs Fuller, class teacher, said: "We enjoyed sharing books that focused on 100, such as ‘The Hundred Decked Bus’, ‘One Fox and Chicka Chicka 123’, and books about Captain Tom Moore himself.
"Captain Tom continues to inspire us all."
