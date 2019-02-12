Radwinter Primary School pupils donate their unwanted books to Syrian refugees

Pupils at Radwinter Primary School are very proud to support the Syrian refugees in Jordan by donating some of their unwanted books.

There are currently more than one million refugees in camps located in Jordan, about half of whom are children.

Makeshift schools have been set up by teachers from the camps, but they have little or no resources.

A spokesman for Radwinter Primary School said: “We found out about the scheme from a local market trader, who periodically organises large container lorries to be dispatched filled with toys, clothes and books. Having decided we would like to help, we contacted him and he made a visit to our school where he collected several large boxes filled with books.

“We hope they will be useful to some of the children living in these desperate conditions.”