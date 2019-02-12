Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Radwinter Primary School pupils donate their unwanted books to Syrian refugees

PUBLISHED: 15:14 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 15 February 2019

Pupils at Radwinter Primary School donate unwanted books to Syrian refugees. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Pupils at Radwinter Primary School donate unwanted books to Syrian refugees. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Pupils at Radwinter Primary School are very proud to support the Syrian refugees in Jordan by donating some of their unwanted books.

There are currently more than one million refugees in camps located in Jordan, about half of whom are children.

Makeshift schools have been set up by teachers from the camps, but they have little or no resources.

A spokesman for Radwinter Primary School said: “We found out about the scheme from a local market trader, who periodically organises large container lorries to be dispatched filled with toys, clothes and books. Having decided we would like to help, we contacted him and he made a visit to our school where he collected several large boxes filled with books.

“We hope they will be useful to some of the children living in these desperate conditions.”

Most Read

New artisan bakery opening in Saffron Walden

Conceptual visual of the bakery by An Artful Life Studio.

Father and daughter build Lego model of Saffron Walden’s market square

Matilda Webb, who built the model of the Market Square in Saffron Walden with her father, Andrew.

Revealed: The 10 most expensive homes sold in Uttlesford in 2018

Little Easton Manor is now being used as a wedding and events venue. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Duxford set for flypast as Tornado embarks on farewell tour

A IX(B) Sqn Tornado GR4 training for deployment to Afghanistan in 2012, armed with Brimstone missiles. Picture: MoD/Crown copyright

Care home plan unveiled for Homebase site in Saffron Walden

Artist impression of the care home which is proposed to replace Homebase in Saffron Walden.

Most Read

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

#includeImage($article, 225)

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

The Party Box shop closes down in Saffron Walden

The Party Box shop in Saffron Walden has closed down.

Radwinter Primary School pupils donate their unwanted books to Syrian refugees

Pupils at Radwinter Primary School donate unwanted books to Syrian refugees. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Councillor ‘prepared to go to the barricades’ over plan to close town library

Cllr Martin Foley leading the protest in Chelmsford. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

REVIEW: Mark Thomas’s one-man play about the NHS packs a punch hard enough to restart the heart - Cambridge Junction February 12

Mark Thomas: Check-Up- Our NHS @ 70

Teenagers invited to police cadet open evening

Essex Police cadets will have the change to help their community and learn skills. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24