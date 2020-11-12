Armistice Day service in the school playground

Armistice Day at Radwinter CofE Primary School. Picture: SUPPLIED Radwinter school

The pupils and staff at Radwinter CofE Primary school marked Armistice Day with a service on the school playground this year, led by Year 6.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Instead of walking to the war memorial in the churchyard, the children set up a cross as a focal point and each class laid a poppy wreath they had made themselves.

There was a finger knitted wreath, a twisted willow wreath, a wreath of felt poppies and a paper wreath.

The five class bubbles stood socially distanced around the playground as Year 6 shared poems and prayers they had written.

The Last Post was played and a two minute silence observed before the Reveille followed by the National Anthem.

Headteacher Mrs Todd said: “I am extremely proud of the Year 6 children for presenting such a moving Act of Remembrance, and of all the children for the respectful way in which they listened and laid their wreaths. The wreaths were beautiful and all so very different.”

REMEMBRANCE: Poppy display at church

REMEMBRANCE: Community poppies and a Tommy called Albert

REMEMBRANCE: In Pictures: Remembrance Sunday in Saffron Walden