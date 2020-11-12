Advanced search

Armistice Day service in the school playground

PUBLISHED: 16:57 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 12 November 2020

Armistice Day at Radwinter CofE Primary School. Picture: SUPPLIED

Armistice Day at Radwinter CofE Primary School. Picture: SUPPLIED

Radwinter school

The pupils and staff at Radwinter CofE Primary school marked Armistice Day with a service on the school playground this year, led by Year 6.

Instead of walking to the war memorial in the churchyard, the children set up a cross as a focal point and each class laid a poppy wreath they had made themselves.

There was a finger knitted wreath, a twisted willow wreath, a wreath of felt poppies and a paper wreath.

The five class bubbles stood socially distanced around the playground as Year 6 shared poems and prayers they had written.

The Last Post was played and a two minute silence observed before the Reveille followed by the National Anthem.

Headteacher Mrs Todd said: “I am extremely proud of the Year 6 children for presenting such a moving Act of Remembrance, and of all the children for the respectful way in which they listened and laid their wreaths. The wreaths were beautiful and all so very different.”

REMEMBRANCE: Poppy display at church

REMEMBRANCE: Community poppies and a Tommy called Albert

REMEMBRANCE: In Pictures: Remembrance Sunday in Saffron Walden

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Remembrance display of poppies at the church

Chrishall Church for Remembrance 2020. Picture: JOANNA FREEMANTLE

Local Plan consultation starts tomorrow

Uttlesford District Council's offices.

New owner sets sights on turning ‘struggling’ care home into ‘one of the best in Essex’

Cedars Place - a nursing home in Halstead which has been snapped up by Stow Healthcare Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE

New pedestrian crossing on Ashdon Road “after five years of campaigning”

Pupil on the new Ashdon Road crossing. Photo: Supplied by R4U.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Remembrance display of poppies at the church

Chrishall Church for Remembrance 2020. Picture: JOANNA FREEMANTLE

Local Plan consultation starts tomorrow

Uttlesford District Council's offices.

New owner sets sights on turning ‘struggling’ care home into ‘one of the best in Essex’

Cedars Place - a nursing home in Halstead which has been snapped up by Stow Healthcare Picture: STOW HEALTHCARE

New pedestrian crossing on Ashdon Road “after five years of campaigning”

Pupil on the new Ashdon Road crossing. Photo: Supplied by R4U.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Police officer is dismissed after Taser incident

Essex Police logo

Have you filled in our Shop Local survey for Uttlesford residents, business owners and staff?

Saffron Walden High Street. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Armistice Day service in the school playground

Armistice Day at Radwinter CofE Primary School. Picture: SUPPLIED

Shop Local: 140-year business Christmas-ready with decorations and new takeaway service

Archive photo of Angela Reed on Market Hill, Saffron Walden

Shop Local: Abracadabra! Here’s the shop for ‘soft and cuddly’ toys

Abracadabra, Saffron Walden. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.