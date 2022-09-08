News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Radwinter Repair Café now open for bookings

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:00 PM September 8, 2022
A donkey toy was among the items fixed at a previous Radwinter Repair Café

A donkey toy was among the items fixed at a previous Radwinter Repair Café - Credit: Radwinter Recreation Ground Charity

The Radwinter Repair Café is returning this month following a successful event in May, to help reduce the number of items ending up in landfill.

The repair café will run from 11am to 2pm on Saturday, September 17, at Radwinter Recreation Ground Pavilion.

Anyone with items that need repairing can book an appointment, and bring the item along for one of the cafés fixers to take a look. If it is beyond the repairers' skills to fix they will point you in the right direction for professional help.

Items fixed at the last repair café included a hedge cutter, a broken bowl, an ottoman with a wobbly leg, a clock and a food mixer.

During the session the local WI group will be serving tea, coffee and homemade cake.

The café is also on the lookout to expand their team of volunteer fixers, so anyone interested is asked to get in touch.

To book an appointment or to volunteer email radwinterrepaircafe@gmail.com.

