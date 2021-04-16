Back to the drawing board for Radwinter Road retirement homes

Published: 5:00 PM April 16, 2021

Councillors said designs for 72 retirement units had an "institutionalised" feel - Credit: Supplied by Uttlesford District Council

District councillors told developers their designs for 72 extra-care units on Radwinter Road lacked imagination.

On Wednesday, April 13, Uttlesford District Council's planning committee members voted to send designs back to the drawing board.

Plans were put forward by retirement home specialists McCarthy and Stone.

Councillor Richard Freeman told members: "It's not a good introduction to the town.

"It's the sort of thing you associate with the former Deutschland Democratic Republic [sic.]. It's rather institutionalised."

Cllr Freeman said the proposed bungalows set back from the larger blocks would make good use of the terrain, although he said they "lacked imagination".

Cllr Maggie Sutton told members: "I feel very sorry for Saffron Walden."

Responding, Mark Bryan, Divisional Development Director from McCarthy and Stone, said: "We are committed to delivering an attractive and much-needed residential development on this site, which will help to meet an acknowledged and growing need for specialist accommodation for older people and affordable housing in Saffron Walden."