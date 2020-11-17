Car overturned on Radwinter Road prompts road closure
PUBLISHED: 17:07 17 November 2020
Essex County Fire and Rescue Saffron Walden
A car overturned on Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden this morning (Tuesday, November 17).
The car’s windscreen was shattered, and the car’s bodywork damage included the dislocation of the front bumper.
On-call firefighters from Saffron Walden Fire Station were called at the scene just before 8.45am, near Tesco superstore.
An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews reported that a car was on its side, but nobody was trapped.”
The road was closed while the vehicle was being recovered.
A spokesperson for the Saffron Walden Fire Station said: “Thankfully, there were only minor injuries caused on this occasion.”
