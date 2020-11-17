Car overturned on Radwinter Road prompts road closure

A car overturned on Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden nearby the Tesco Superstore. Photo: Essex County Fire and Rescue Saffron Walden. Essex County Fire and Rescue Saffron Walden

A car overturned on Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden this morning (Tuesday, November 17).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A car overturned on Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden nearby the Tesco Superstore. Photo: Essex County Fire and Rescue Saffron Walden. A car overturned on Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden nearby the Tesco Superstore. Photo: Essex County Fire and Rescue Saffron Walden.

The car’s windscreen was shattered, and the car’s bodywork damage included the dislocation of the front bumper.

On-call firefighters from Saffron Walden Fire Station were called at the scene just before 8.45am, near Tesco superstore.

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews reported that a car was on its side, but nobody was trapped.”

The road was closed while the vehicle was being recovered.

A spokesperson for the Saffron Walden Fire Station said: “Thankfully, there were only minor injuries caused on this occasion.”

You may also want to watch: