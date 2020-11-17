Advanced search

Car overturned on Radwinter Road prompts road closure

PUBLISHED: 17:07 17 November 2020

A car overturned on Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden nearby the Tesco Superstore. Photo: Essex County Fire and Rescue Saffron Walden.

A car overturned on Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden nearby the Tesco Superstore. Photo: Essex County Fire and Rescue Saffron Walden.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Saffron Walden

A car overturned on Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden this morning (Tuesday, November 17).

A car overturned on Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden nearby the Tesco Superstore. Photo: Essex County Fire and Rescue Saffron Walden.A car overturned on Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden nearby the Tesco Superstore. Photo: Essex County Fire and Rescue Saffron Walden.

The car’s windscreen was shattered, and the car’s bodywork damage included the dislocation of the front bumper.

On-call firefighters from Saffron Walden Fire Station were called at the scene just before 8.45am, near Tesco superstore.

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews reported that a car was on its side, but nobody was trapped.”

The road was closed while the vehicle was being recovered.

A spokesperson for the Saffron Walden Fire Station said: “Thankfully, there were only minor injuries caused on this occasion.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

GP surgery will move to community hospital

Kemi Badenoch MPs visits the site of the new medical practice at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: NHS PROPERTY SERVICES

Persimmon bosses are urged to act over Lime Avenue

Young footballers need the two Persimmon pitches

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

New travelling Post Office service has started

The new Mobile Post Office service calls in at Carver Barracks. Picture: POST OFFICE

Essex crime commissioner on fight against county lines drugs

Roger Hirst (Con)

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

GP surgery will move to community hospital

Kemi Badenoch MPs visits the site of the new medical practice at Saffron Walden Community Hospital. Picture: NHS PROPERTY SERVICES

Persimmon bosses are urged to act over Lime Avenue

Young footballers need the two Persimmon pitches

Decrease of Covid-19 cases in Uttlesford and Chelmsford, with Braintree experiencing small increase

The latest Covid-19 figures have been released by Essex County Council. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

New travelling Post Office service has started

The new Mobile Post Office service calls in at Carver Barracks. Picture: POST OFFICE

Essex crime commissioner on fight against county lines drugs

Roger Hirst (Con)

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Car overturned on Radwinter Road prompts road closure

A car overturned on Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden nearby the Tesco Superstore. Photo: Essex County Fire and Rescue Saffron Walden.

Soldier raises money for army charity

A Corporal has raised money for ABF The Soldiers' Charity. Picture: Khadga Labung

New travelling Post Office service has started

The new Mobile Post Office service calls in at Carver Barracks. Picture: POST OFFICE

Persimmon bosses are urged to act over Lime Avenue

Young footballers need the two Persimmon pitches

Essex crime commissioner on fight against county lines drugs

Roger Hirst (Con)