Car overturned on Radwinter Road prompts road closure

person

Andra Maciuca

Published: 5:07 PM November 17, 2020    Updated: 7:21 PM December 14, 2020
A car overturned on Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden nearby the Tesco Superstore. Photo: Essex County Fire and Rescue Saffron Walden. - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Saffron Walden

A car overturned on Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden this morning (Tuesday, November 17).

A car overturned on Radwinter Road, Saffron Walden nearby the Tesco Superstore. Photo: Essex County Fire and Rescue Saffron Walden. - Credit: Essex County Fire and Rescue Saffron Walden

The car’s windscreen was shattered, and the car’s bodywork damage included the dislocation of the front bumper.

On-call firefighters from Saffron Walden Fire Station were called at the scene just before 8.45am, near Tesco superstore.

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews reported that a car was on its side, but nobody was trapped.”

The road was closed while the vehicle was being recovered.

A spokesperson for the Saffron Walden Fire Station said: “Thankfully, there were only minor injuries caused on this occasion.”

