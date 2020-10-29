Thief steals thousands of pounds after taking bag in Saffron Walden
PUBLISHED: 19:00 29 October 2020
A thief who stole a bag from a red Ford Focus used the bank cards to withdraw £2,300 from multiple accounts.
The car had been parked on Radwinter Road on Friday, October 23 at 11.30am.
Witnesses are asked to call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 42/173746/20.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
