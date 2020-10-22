Advanced search

Radwinter students sell out of cream teas in record time, and raise Macmillan cash

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 October 2020

Students at Radwinter Primary School with their take away cream teas. Picture: Radwinter Primary School

Radwinter Primary School

Pupils in Year 5 and 6 at Radwinter Primary School baked scones and served take away cream teas to friends and family.

They were delighted to raise £420 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The children were responsible for making and distributing the teas, and had to do a cost analysis to ensure the teas were sold at an acceptable price, while making a profit for their chosen charity. Class teacher Mrs Powell said she was incredibly proud of all their hard work.

“Traditionally, we have held coffee afternoons in aid of Macmillan, but obviously this year that was not possible.

“The cream teas were extremely well received and all 96 sold out in record time, which meant the children achieved their maximum profit and we had some very happy customers!

