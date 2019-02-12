Runner from Saffron Walden to raise funds in memory of fallen armed forces comrades

A runner from Saffron Walden will run the Cambridge Half Marathon next month in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Forty-seven-year-old Jez Poulter, a former Tornado navigator, will complete the challenge in memory of colleagues and friends who were killed while on active service.

A seasoned runner, he raised £4,000 for a children’s charity last year and is hoping to top that total. His current employer, Microsoft, has pledged to match whatever he raises up to £5,000.

“Having witnessed the devastation the loss of a loved one can cause, I wanted to support a charity I know are there whenever times are tough,” Jez said. “I’m lucky, I haven’t needed the support of the RAF Benevolent Fund, but I know they are a great support to thousands of personnel, current and retired, every year.”

Jez, who served in the RAF for 20 years, will join thousands of runners on March 3 as they line up on the start line of the Cambridge Half Marathon.

RAF Benevolent Fund regional fundraiser Lisa Hunt said: “I’m always touched by the different inspiring stories we hear about why our supporters are so determined to raise funds for our charity.

“This year is a special year for the RAF Benevolent Fund as we celebrate 100 years of support for the RAF family. We simply could not do the work we do without the support of fundraisers like Jez. That will be even more important in the years to come as we aim to double the number of people we can help.”

Jez said: “When I reach the 11-mile point, it will be the memories of the best flying days with my RAF colleagues no longer with us and thoughts of their families which will carry me through to the finish line.”

To support Jez log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jeremy-poulter.

If you know an RAF veteran in need of support they can contact the fund by visiting www.rafbf.org.

