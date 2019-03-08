Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Specially-trained rail pastors to patrol network to help the vulnerable and distressed

PUBLISHED: 10:11 13 May 2019

Rail pastors are being introduced on Greater Anglia trains.

Rail pastors are being introduced on Greater Anglia trains.

Archant

Rail pastors who help vulnerable people during their time of need, are now patrolling part of Greater Anglia's network between Cambridge and Harlow Town.

Rail pastors patrol throughout the day and into the evening, visiting stations and boarding trains and helping anyone who is vulnerable, distressed, or in need of some help.

They can help people access any support services they may need, such as counselling.

Matthew Wakefield, Greater Anglia's head of safety, security and sustainability, said: "We are very pleased to welcome rail pastors to our west Anglia route. Pastors have patrolled our network between Shenfield and Colchester since January 2018 and have carried out some excellent work.

"We fully support any initiative which aims to keep people safe on our rail network, and we are extremely grateful to the rail pastors for volunteering their time to care for others.

"As well as looking out for suicidal or vulnerable people travelling they provide assistance to anyone - this includes travelling on trains with confused or anxious people ensuring they get to where they need to go, or just offering reassurance and a friendly face."

Rail pastor, Phil Norton, said: "We are a very gentle, non-judgmental group of people who are here to support those who are vulnerable or simply need someone to talk to.

"We have enjoyed patrolling the railway in Essex for the past year and we are very pleased to be available to those travelling on Greater Anglia's West Anglia route."

Pastors are easy to identify and wear a bright blue uniform. They support those who are vulnerable or simply need someone to talk to.

In order to become a rail pastor, volunteers first undertake the street pastor training. Training to become a street pastor takes a minimum of three months.

Rail pastors is an initiative of Ascension Trust, supported by and in partnership with British Transport Police, train operators, Network Rail and Samaritans, and aims to save lives and reduce disruption on the rail network.

All rail pastors have also completed the Samaritans' managing suicidal contacts course, which has been undertaken by thousands of rail workers across the country.

Most Read

Local plan and airport expansion top the bill as new council leader starts work

John Lodge, R4U leader, now leader of Uttlesford District Council. Picture: R4U

Specially-trained rail pastors to patrol network to help the vulnerable and distressed

Rail pastors are being introduced on Greater Anglia trains.

County council apologies over botched repair work to key road routes

Essex County Council

Police appeal for witnesses after man is arrested following collision

Officers are seeking witnesses to the alleged collision.

Road set to close for six months to replace ‘deteriorating’ bridge

Essex Highways closed the road in March to clear vegetation from the bridge. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Most Read

Local plan and airport expansion top the bill as new council leader starts work

John Lodge, R4U leader, now leader of Uttlesford District Council. Picture: R4U

Specially-trained rail pastors to patrol network to help the vulnerable and distressed

Rail pastors are being introduced on Greater Anglia trains.

County council apologies over botched repair work to key road routes

Essex County Council

Police appeal for witnesses after man is arrested following collision

Officers are seeking witnesses to the alleged collision.

Road set to close for six months to replace ‘deteriorating’ bridge

Essex Highways closed the road in March to clear vegetation from the bridge. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

BBC pulls South Cambs MP Heidi Allen’s episode of Have I Got News For You

An episode of Have I Got News For You featuring Heidi Allen has been pulled by the BBC. Picture: S CAMBS CONSERVATIVES

REVIEW: Wild Rose has shades of A Star is Born but with more grit - and outstanding performances

Jessie Buckley delivers a star turn as Rose-Lynn in Wild Rose, which is now showing at the Light Cinema in Wisbech.

Specially-trained rail pastors to patrol network to help the vulnerable and distressed

Rail pastors are being introduced on Greater Anglia trains.

Rise in exotic animals reported to RSPCA in Essex

A rat snake named Kevin was found in a loo in Basildon. Picture: RSPCA

Theatrical society’s new production set to cause a splash

Newport Amateur Theatrical Society is presenting a new play called Local News, by Sean Dooley. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24