Join campaign rally in Saffron Walden to help raise funds for football pitch

Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A rally will be held on Saturday (April 27) to raise awareness of Saffron Walden Community Football Club’s efforts to deliver a high quality artificial grass pitch in the town.

A map of the rally which is taking place in Saffron Walden on Saturday to raise awareness of the campaign to build a 3G football pitch in the town.

The rally will start at Saffron Walden County High School (SWCHS) at 1pm. Participants will walk into town, via the Uttlesford District Council offices in London Road, and finish at Catons Lane, where there will be a penalty shootout (5pm), charity football match (5.45pm), and the senior club's final Essex Senior League match of the season (3pm).

Other fundraising events, including a quiz night, have raised some £2,500. The match on Saturday is expected to raise a further £1,000. SWCHS plan to have a 'non-uniform' day to raise funds and a summer ball is also planned, as well as an auction event and 'poetry slam'.

There are sponsorship and advertising opportunities available for anyone who is interested in supporting the campaign.

Timings for the campaign rally which is taking place on Saturday in Saffron Walden.

For more information, contact fundraising coordinator carolynlondon@live.co.uk or club secretary keith.mullins@swcfc.org.uk.