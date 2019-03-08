Join campaign rally in Saffron Walden to help raise funds for football pitch
PUBLISHED: 14:11 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 24 April 2019
Archant
A rally will be held on Saturday (April 27) to raise awareness of Saffron Walden Community Football Club’s efforts to deliver a high quality artificial grass pitch in the town.
The rally will start at Saffron Walden County High School (SWCHS) at 1pm. Participants will walk into town, via the Uttlesford District Council offices in London Road, and finish at Catons Lane, where there will be a penalty shootout (5pm), charity football match (5.45pm), and the senior club's final Essex Senior League match of the season (3pm).
Other fundraising events, including a quiz night, have raised some £2,500. The match on Saturday is expected to raise a further £1,000. SWCHS plan to have a 'non-uniform' day to raise funds and a summer ball is also planned, as well as an auction event and 'poetry slam'.
There are sponsorship and advertising opportunities available for anyone who is interested in supporting the campaign.
For more information, contact fundraising coordinator carolynlondon@live.co.uk or club secretary keith.mullins@swcfc.org.uk.