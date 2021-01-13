Published: 5:00 PM January 13, 2021

A woman who was raped has urged victims of sexual offences to “be brave and report it to Essex Police.”

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was attacked in 2016 and her attacker sent to prison for 13 years last February.

She has decided to speak out now about her experience and the support the police provided her to encourage others who have been assaulted to come forward.

She said: “From start to finish the support I have had from Essex Police has been good. I still receive support now and have done throughout the investigation, charge, trial, conviction and sentencing.

“The whole process from start to finish was long but I’m aware these things take time. Essex Police were there the whole way, only an email or a phone call away.

“Offering a listening ear and encouraging me when I wanted to give up, reminding me that I was the victim, that I had not done anything wrong - he had.”

The woman said on the day of the trial, the support she received every day from officers was “great”, making sure she gave her evidence in the best way possible.

She added: “They helped secure the guilty verdict and made sure that he received the toughest sentence possible.

“If anybody who was in my position was worried about coming forward and reporting such a crime my advice would be to do it.

“Essex Police were there with me with their support, and most of all they believed me. They believed in me and I knew with their help I could get what I was due - justice.”

The woman said she would urge any person in a similar situation to come forward, be brave and report it to the police.

To report an offence or information about an offence contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.