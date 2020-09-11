Owls visit Radwinter Primary School children ‘for the first time’

Year 3 children at Radwinter Primary School were visited by owls for the first time.

Children were inspired by their studies to name themselves the ‘Owl’ class throughout September. The visit took place as school started, to aid with learning and offer them an interesting experience.

The Raptor Foundation, which rescues, cares for and returns injured birds of prey to the wild, visited the class with Minnie, a white barn owl; Rafiki, a 28-year-old African spotted eagle owl; Spike, a Harris hawk and Goliath, a Northern white faced owl.

The children had lots of questions and enjoyed sketching the beautiful birds.

Headteacher Linda Todd said: “It’s the first time we have an owl visit at Radwinter Primary School.

“We brought them in to have an exciting start to the new school year.

“Their topic of learning is birds and owls and they are doing loads of research projects and drawings.”