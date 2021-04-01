News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Reader survey: share your views as lockdown set to ease on April 12

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 6:00 PM April 1, 2021   
A number of restaurants in Potters Bar have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Fr

Is a meal out going to be on your priority agenda from April 12? - Credit: Free-Photos/Pixabay

National lockdown is set to ease on April 12 and with it there are so many more choices on the horizon - and we'd like to hear your views.

As we head back to normality, we'd love to hear if you've plans for how you will spend your first week.

Are you going to be first in line for our high street shops in Saffron Walden and Dunmow classed as "non essential" who were forced to shut during lockdown? What about Talents in Saffron Walden? Or Wardrobe in Great Dunmow to give just two ideas.

Are you already hankering after a decent meal out in one of our many restaurants that has an outdoor area or a drink in a pub garden? What about the Dog and Duck in Stansted or the Crown Inn at Elsenham?

Have you already booked a UK self-catering holiday?

You may also want to watch:

Or are you feeling a bit nervous and not sure you're going to be venturing out for a while.

What are your views? We don't need your name, but we do need your views.

Most Read

  1. 1 French Bulldog attempted theft from Thaxted home
  2. 2 Residents must fight development, says councillor
  3. 3 Plans submitted for 3,500 homes in South Cambridgeshire
  1. 4 What house prices in Uttlesford are doing
  2. 5 April 12: Five pub gardens and five shops you can visit in Uttlesford
  3. 6 Uttlesford children take part in Easter themed activities
  4. 7 Stansted Airport: 'Green list' for travel could include 130 countries
  5. 8 Uttlesford begins to loosen Covid restrictions
  6. 9 Essex libraries offer take away self test Covid kits
  7. 10 Councillor's reflection a year after Covid fight
Coronavirus
Uttlesford News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Saffron Walden's High Street

Saffron Walden 'among best places to live'

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Uttlesford Covid-19 deaths in towns and villages between March 2020 and March 2021

Covid - A Year On

Covid: All the deaths in Uttlesford towns and villages over a year 

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
The Marson family. Left to right: son Ethan, mother Nadia, father Stan, daughter Angelina and dog Sunny.

Covid - A Year On

Covid: Family marks 'The Final Lockdown' with musical parody

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Covid

Coronavirus

Uttlesford records slight rise in Covid-19 cases

Roger Brown

Author Picture Icon