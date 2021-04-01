Reader survey: share your views as lockdown set to ease on April 12
- Credit: Free-Photos/Pixabay
National lockdown is set to ease on April 12 and with it there are so many more choices on the horizon - and we'd like to hear your views.
As we head back to normality, we'd love to hear if you've plans for how you will spend your first week.
Are you going to be first in line for our high street shops in Saffron Walden and Dunmow classed as "non essential" who were forced to shut during lockdown? What about Talents in Saffron Walden? Or Wardrobe in Great Dunmow to give just two ideas.
Are you already hankering after a decent meal out in one of our many restaurants that has an outdoor area or a drink in a pub garden? What about the Dog and Duck in Stansted or the Crown Inn at Elsenham?
Have you already booked a UK self-catering holiday?
Or are you feeling a bit nervous and not sure you're going to be venturing out for a while.
What are your views? We don't need your name, but we do need your views.
