A musician who usually plays for silent movies at Saffron Screen and venues including the Fitzwillam Museum in Cambridge has been delighting her neighbours with outdoor performances on Fridays during the lockdown.

Gail Ford, a member of the Nightingale Trio who plays piano and oboe, has been playing her keyboard in her front garden in Little Walden Road, Saffron Walden.

The half-hour concerts of popular music, including musical theatre, Lady Gaga, Adele and the Beatles have started at 5pm on Fridays and her neighbours have listened in their gardens.

Gail said: “It’s been going down really well with passers-by and neighbours. I’ve had lots of compliments and applause, and one neighbour left a hand made bouquet of flowers from her garden as a thank you, saying that the music really cheers her up every Friday.

“I do quite unusual sets, including ELO, Supertramp, Pet Shop Boys. Last week I played Baggy Trousers by Madness.”