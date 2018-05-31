Advanced search

Silent films pianist finds her garden concerts have hit the right note with neighbours in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 June 2020

Gail Ford giving her neighbours a concert from her garden in Saffron Walden. Picture: SUPPLIED

A musician who usually plays for silent movies at Saffron Screen and venues including the Fitzwillam Museum in Cambridge has entertained her neighbours with garden performances during the lockdown.

Gail Ford, a member of the Nightingale Trio who plays piano and oboe, has been playing her keyboard in her front garden in Little Walden Road, Saffron Walden.

The half-hour concerts of popular music, including musical theatre, Lady Gaga, Adele and the Beatles have started at 5pm on Fridays and her neighbours have listened in their gardens.

Gail said: “It’s been going down really well with passers-by and neighbours. I’ve had lots of compliments and applause, and one neighbour left a hand made bouquet of flowers from her garden as a thank you, saying that the music really cheers her up every Friday.

“I do quite unusual sets, including ELO, Supertramp, Pet Shop Boys. Last week I played Baggy Trousers by Madness.”

