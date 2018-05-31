Record-breaker's book to inspire 'people's 2020 challenges'

Saffron Walden adventurer, entrepreneur, and world record-breaker Fiona Quinn, 32, published her first-hand account of stand up paddleboarding the famous Land's End to John O'Groats (LEJOG) route.

Fiona set three world records while paddleboarding, despite her fear of the sea: the first woman to stand up paddleboard across the Irish Sea, the first person to stand up paddleboard from Land's End to John O'Groats on an inflatable board and the first woman to do a length of Britain triathlon. Now she is back with a book about the whole experience, Ignore the Fear, published on December 4.

She hopes to inspire everyone's New Year resolutions with her story: "We're all more capable than we could ever imagine. It's a great story to get people thinking up their own challenges for 2020.

"The book charts what drew me into adventure and tells the story of the expedition. For me, it's a book about what happens when you believe in yourself, given I was a complete novice, and a terrified one at that."

Fiona is the first woman to manage stand up paddleboarding the 800 miles on Britain's west coast, and her achievement is all the more impressive due to overcoming a traumatising experience:

"I nearly drowned as a child, so the idea of being out there, falling off my board and being in the water - that terrifies me! But, despite that, I wanted to see if I could do it. This is a story about believing in yourself. "

The challenge has never been attempted before according to Fiona. She set off on April 21, 2018, and paddled into the John O'Groats harbour on July 10 the same year. Because of bad weather, only 35 days were spent paddling during her journey.

She said: "Along the way I was joined by dolphins, paddled 40 miles across the Irish Sea, and battled past whirlpools. My account shows that no matter what the odds, if you dare to start before you're ready and keep believing in yourself, anything is possible."

Signed copies are available at fionalquinn.com. The book is priced at £10.99, and an additional £2.50 is charged for postage and packaging.

