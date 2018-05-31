Record funds raised by volunteers for Cancer Research UK

Thaxted branch of Cancer Research charity group members (social distancing) with the cheque for �9,500 which they have collected. L-R: Victoria Freeman (treasurer) Ian Barnard (chairman) Bharat Keshwala (Nisa) Irene Holland (committee). Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography. Copyright © 2020 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved

A local branch of Cancer Research UK has raised more money than ever before.

The Thaxted Cancer Research community raised a record £9,500 for the past year to help the national charity’s efforts to investigate cancer.

The money was raised by the Guildhall Stores in Thaxted, and through coffee mornings, a Christmas drinks party, an event at P&A Wood in Great Easton, and donations from Thaxted Surgery and Thaxted singing group.

Ian Barnard, chairman of the Thaxted Cancer Research community, said: “Thank you to all the people who supported us and the community.

“This is the most we have raised.”

Ian has been involved with the charity for 55 years and received an honorary award for his involvement upon hitting five decades of dedication to the cause.

The local branch was supposed to receive the cheque from a Cancer Research UK representative through a ceremony a few weeks ago, but the event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.