Record number of Essex parents offered first choice of primary school

St Thomas More Primary School in Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto SaffronPhoto 2016

A record percentage of children in Essex have been offered a place at their parents’ first preference of primary school, Essex County Council has revealed.

About 16,100 parents in Essex discover the outcome of their primary school place application on Tuesday (April 16), with those who applied online getting confirmation by email or via the council's website.

The council has continued to invest in creating school places and a record 89.38 per cent of children due to start reception in September have been offered their parents' first preference – up from 88.13 per cent last year.

A further 6.18 per cent have been offered their second preference, meaning more than 95.50 per cent have been offered one of their top two preferences. In total, 98 per cent of pupils are being offered one of their parent's preferred schools.

Councillor Ray Gooding, Essex County Council's cabinet member for education, said: “I'm thrilled that so many parents are being offered their preferred primary school place. Starting school is an exciting time in a child's life and I wish all those starting in September the very best for the start of their school days.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the hard work of all council officers and school staff involved in this successful process.”