Picture gallery: Record turnout for Easter egg hunt at Bridge End Garden

Lucy Downham (6) Phoenix Wright (2) and Aurora Wright (6) enjoying the Easter sunshine. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Copyright © 2019 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved

A record number of children took part in the annual Easter egg hunt at Bridge End Garden on Sunday (April 21).

Meadow Kelly (11/2) chooses her Easter chocolate for completing the hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Meadow Kelly (11/2) chooses her Easter chocolate for completing the hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

More than 400 children entered the competition to search for eggs on the hottest Easter Sunday on record and the organisers, Saffron Walden Round Table, have raised more than £600 which will go back into the local community.

Luka Ioannou won the Easter egg hunt and was awarded the main prize, donated by Hill St, the chocolatier in Saffron Walden.

Saffron Walden Round Table are looking for causes to donate to. Get in touch by emailing donation@swrt.org.

Bridge End Garden is a restored Victorian garden located on the north side of Saffron Walden and open to the public year round. It is made up of a series of smaller interconnecting gardens including the Dutch Garden and a mature hedge maze.

Busy in the sunshine. Bridge End Gardens, Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Busy in the sunshine. Bridge End Gardens, Saffron Walden. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Friends of Bridge End Gardens is a small charity that supports the restoration, management and future development of the garden. They welcome new members and volunteers - for more information email friends@bridgeendgarden.co.uk or call in at Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre in Market Square.

When a talking tube suddenly becomes more fun than finding the easter egg clues! Megan (3) and Ffion (5) knew exactly what to do with this tube. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY When a talking tube suddenly becomes more fun than finding the easter egg clues! Megan (3) and Ffion (5) knew exactly what to do with this tube. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Cliff Parisi came along to enjoy some family fun. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Cliff Parisi came along to enjoy some family fun. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Mum Lucy Banks with Izzy (3) and William (5) at the 3rd letter clue. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Mum Lucy Banks with Izzy (3) and William (5) at the 3rd letter clue. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Mum Lucy Banks helps William (5) and Izzy (3) to solve the 3rd letter clue. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Mum Lucy Banks helps William (5) and Izzy (3) to solve the 3rd letter clue. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Chris Swarbrick with Jess (22m) finding the 5th letter clue. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Chris Swarbrick with Jess (22m) finding the 5th letter clue. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Sunny Easter Bunnies - Abbie (6) and Bertie (2). Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Sunny Easter Bunnies - Abbie (6) and Bertie (2). Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Alice & Andy Carr with Thomas (2) in a busy sun-soaked Bridge End Gardens. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Alice & Andy Carr with Thomas (2) in a busy sun-soaked Bridge End Gardens. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Wright and Downham families enjoy a bit of relaxtion time whilst other families search for the clues behind them. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY The Wright and Downham families enjoy a bit of relaxtion time whilst other families search for the clues behind them. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Jemima Tasker (8) and Sebastian Oakes (6) are guided to solve the clue by Robert Oakes. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Jemima Tasker (8) and Sebastian Oakes (6) are guided to solve the clue by Robert Oakes. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The clue is behind you! Aurora Wright (6). Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY The clue is behind you! Aurora Wright (6). Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Cumming family enjoy the Easter sunshine in Bridge End Gardens. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY The Cumming family enjoy the Easter sunshine in Bridge End Gardens. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Maddy (11) Jonah (9) Benjamin (6) and Abriel (1) make it a family event. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Maddy (11) Jonah (9) Benjamin (6) and Abriel (1) make it a family event. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Saffron Walden Round Tablers and their helpers at the signing in desk for the Easter Egg Hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Saffron Walden Round Tablers and their helpers at the signing in desk for the Easter Egg Hunt. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Ellie (4) and Harry (20m) choose their Easter chocolate for finishing the hunt. With dad Adam Wombwell-Henson. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Ellie (4) and Harry (20m) choose their Easter chocolate for finishing the hunt. With dad Adam Wombwell-Henson. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Unlike last year when everyone was racing home to warm up after the hunt, this year, families were happy to linger on in the sunshine. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Unlike last year when everyone was racing home to warm up after the hunt, this year, families were happy to linger on in the sunshine. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Bridge End Gardens was buzzing. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Bridge End Gardens was buzzing. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY