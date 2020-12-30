Published: 5:00 PM December 30, 2020

Network Rail has announced there will be reduced service from London King’s Cross station between December 31 and January 3 with trains expected to be "very busy."

Major work is taking place on the £1.2billion East Coast upgrade. There are no trains in or out of King's Cross today (Wednesday, December 30). Great Northern trains will start and finish at Finsbury Park. Long distance passengers going north are advised to start their journey at St Pancras International if they have to travel.

Network Rail teams are reconstructing, strengthening and diverting Camden Sewer, which runs beneath the railway just outside the station.

This complex part of the project involves lifting a large section of all the tracks that serves the station.

New overhead line equipment are being installed, as well as work to renew some of the tracks.

Railway staff have urged people to follow the latest Government guidance and stay at home or stay local to help tackle the spread of Covid-19. The new restrictions also mean that people should not travel into or out of London, which is a Tier 4 area.

Those who must travel on the East Coast Main Line should allow plenty of time as services which are running are expected to be busy, queuing systems may be in place at stations, and passengers may not be able to board the first train.

Passengers can check how their journeys will be affected by visiting eastcoastupgrade.co.uk, www.thameslinkrailway.com or www.greatnorthernrail.com