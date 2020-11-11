Gallery

Shop Local: 140-year business Christmas-ready with decorations and new takeaway service

Archive photo of Angela Reed on Market Hill, Saffron Walden Pinhole Creative Ltd

A Saffron Walden business which has been running for 140 years is set to launch a food takeaway service, in addition to selling Christmas gifts and household items for a comfy winter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Angela Reed, Saffron Walden, is ready for Christmas with decorations and a new takeaway service. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography. Angela Reed, Saffron Walden, is ready for Christmas with decorations and a new takeaway service. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography.

Angela Reed is set to launch a ‘food pod’ tomorrow, under the archway by the shop.

Kate Reed, director at Angela Reed, said: “We will be doing takeaway food: focaccia, delicious patisserie and cakes to make us all feel better.

“We are going to start Friday and Saturday and see how we get on based on the demand.”

Kate runs two Angela Reed shops - one in Saffron Walden, and another in Cambridge, as well as the Reed & Son shop in Saffron Walden.

Angela Reed, Saffron Walden, is ready for Christmas with decorations and a new takeaway service. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography. Angela Reed, Saffron Walden, is ready for Christmas with decorations and a new takeaway service. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography.

Together with her husband, David, who is the managing director, they provide new furniture in Angela Reed, and second-hand or antique furniture in Reed & Son.

She said: “We pick and buy the furniture ourselves. It’s really personal and it’s carefully thought about.

“We only stock good quality products and we don’t overprice them.”

In Angela Reed, they also sell home accesories, gifts, candles, difusers, glassware and rugs. In addition, they do lunches, cakes, patisserie and afternoon teas in their cafe.

Angela Reed, Saffron Walden, is ready for Christmas with decorations and a new takeaway service. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography. Angela Reed, Saffron Walden, is ready for Christmas with decorations and a new takeaway service. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography.

“There is something for everyone,” Kate said.

“We have our own brand of coffee which we use a local company for.”

Kate said their Saffron Walden shop has been repainted recently, to “refresh” the brand.

She said: “We want to push Angela Reed to the next level. We will be the same Angela Reed everyone knows and loves but we want to keep moving with the times.”

Angela Reed, Saffron Walden, is ready for Christmas with decorations and a new takeaway service. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography. Angela Reed, Saffron Walden, is ready for Christmas with decorations and a new takeaway service. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography.

Kate said they have a strong local customer base and people alsotravel to visit Angela Reed.

She said they sold items to European countries, and even Kensington Palace.

But Kate appreciates the local support more than ever. “We managed to survive this long and this is the second time we have to shut so we are relying on customers’ loyalty to stick with us and buy online,” she said.

The online shop is currently open as normal, and they do deliveries, as well as click and collect.

Angela Reed, Saffron Walden, is ready for Christmas with decorations and a new takeaway service. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography. Angela Reed, Saffron Walden, is ready for Christmas with decorations and a new takeaway service. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography.

Angela Reed, Saffron Walden, is ready for Christmas with decorations and a new takeaway service. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography. Angela Reed, Saffron Walden, is ready for Christmas with decorations and a new takeaway service. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography.

Angela Reed, Saffron Walden, is ready for Christmas with decorations and a new takeaway service. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography. Angela Reed, Saffron Walden, is ready for Christmas with decorations and a new takeaway service. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography.

Angela Reed, Saffron Walden, is ready for Christmas with decorations and a new takeaway service. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography. Angela Reed, Saffron Walden, is ready for Christmas with decorations and a new takeaway service. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography.

Angela Reed, Saffron Walden, is ready for Christmas with decorations and a new takeaway service. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography. Angela Reed, Saffron Walden, is ready for Christmas with decorations and a new takeaway service. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography.

Angela Reed, Saffron Walden, is ready for Christmas with decorations and a new takeaway service. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography. Angela Reed, Saffron Walden, is ready for Christmas with decorations and a new takeaway service. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography.

Angela Reed, Saffron Walden, is ready for Christmas with decorations and a new takeaway service. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography. Angela Reed, Saffron Walden, is ready for Christmas with decorations and a new takeaway service. Photo: Tom Halliday Photography.

You may also want to watch: