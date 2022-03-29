Can you help house refugees fleeing injustice, war and danger?

Charity Refugees at Home is asking people living in and around Saffron Walden to help refugees fleeing conflicts in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Refugees at Home connects those with a spare room in their home with refugees and asylum seekers needing somewhere to stay - however the need is usually greatest in cities.

While need is low for rural Essex, if people have several rooms or a spare space or house available, that will be useful for the charity when Afghan refugees - who are currently stuck in hotels as the resettlement plan has stalled - are looking for a place to stay.

If anyone locally is looking to help, you can connect with City of Sanctuary or Care4Calais and offer support to nearby asylum-seekers.

To find out more go to https://cambridge.cityofsanctuary.org/how-can-i-help/groups-involved-locally.

You can also donate to Refugees at Home, Care4Calais, Help Refugees or similar organisations.