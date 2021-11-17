IN PICTURES: Remembrance Sunday in and around Saffron Walden

Gallery

Saffron Walden marked Remembrance Sunday with a parade through the town as a "poignant reminder" of conflict, past and present.

Mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Richard Porch, said he was "proud" to lay wreaths at War Memorials in Saffron Walden and Little Walden on November 14.

He said: "I was proud and honoured to lay a wreath on behalf of the Town Council and the townsfolk to honour those that protect our country.

"My heartfelt thanks go to all who serve and to all involved in the plans and preparations for such a large event in town."

Remembrance Sunday events took place at villages and towns throughout the country.

Remembrance Sunday at Saffron Walden

Mayor of Saffron Walden Councillor Richard Porch lays a wreath at the War Memorial - Credit: Saffron Photo

Remembrance Sunday in Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Air cadets salute on Remembrance Sunday, 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Saffron Walden's Remembrance Parade on Church Street - Credit: Saffron Photo

Saffron Walden's Remembrance Parade at the Market Place - Credit: Saffron Photo

Wreath laying at Saffron Walden's Remembrance Sunday ceremony - Credit: Saffron Photo

Saffron Walden Beavers on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Saffron Photo

Remembrance Sunday at Little Walden

Little Walden's Remembrance Sunday ceremony - Credit: Mike Reynolds

Mayor Councillor Richard Porch lays a wreath at Little Walden's War Memorial - Credit: Mike Reynolds

Remembrance Sunday at Duxford

A Dragon Rapid drops 10,000 poppies from the sky over Imperial War Museum, Duxford - Credit: Terry Harris

A Remembrance Sunday flypast at Duxford - Credit: Terry Harris

Remembrance Sunday at Thaxted

1st Thaxted - Carver Scouts honour those who have died in conflict on the 100th anniversary since British remembrance traditions were first brought together - Credit: 1st Thaxted - Carver Scouts

Remembrance Sunday at Debden

1st Thaxted - Carver Scouts, which takes in children from the British Army Carver Barracks, on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: 1st Thaxted - Carver Scouts

Remembrance Sunday at Stansted Mountfitchet

Stansted Mountfitchet's Remembrance Sunday service at St John's Church - Credit: Lewis Kent

