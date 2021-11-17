News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Gallery

IN PICTURES: Remembrance Sunday in and around Saffron Walden

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 9:02 AM November 17, 2021
Saffron Walden's Royal British Legion branch president John Moran and vice-chair Andrew Pain on Remembrance Sunday

Saffron Walden's Royal British Legion branch president John Moran and vice-chair Andrew Pain on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Saffron Photo

Saffron Walden marked Remembrance Sunday with a parade through the town as a "poignant reminder" of conflict, past and present.

Mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Richard Porch, said he was "proud" to lay wreaths at War Memorials in Saffron Walden and Little Walden on November 14.

He said: "I was proud and honoured to lay a wreath on behalf of the Town Council and the townsfolk to honour those that protect our country.

"My heartfelt thanks go to all who serve and to all involved in the plans and preparations for such a large event in town."

Remembrance Sunday events took place at villages and towns throughout the country.

Remembrance Sunday at Saffron Walden

Mayor of Saffron Walden Councillor Richard Porch lays a wreath at the War Memorial, High Street

Mayor of Saffron Walden Councillor Richard Porch lays a wreath at the War Memorial - Credit: Saffron Photo

Former servicemen salute facing Saffron Walden's War Memorial on Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance Sunday in Saffron Walden - Credit: Saffron Photo

Members of the Air Training Corps salute at Saffron Walden's War Memorial on Remembrance Sunday, 2021

Air cadets salute on Remembrance Sunday, 2021 - Credit: Saffron Photo

Saffron Walden's Remembrance Parade on Church Street

Saffron Walden's Remembrance Parade on Church Street - Credit: Saffron Photo

Saffron Walden's Remembrance Parade at the Market Place

Saffron Walden's Remembrance Parade at the Market Place - Credit: Saffron Photo

A man lays a poppy wreath at Saffron Walden's War Memorial in Essex

Wreath laying at Saffron Walden's Remembrance Sunday ceremony - Credit: Saffron Photo

Saffron Walden Beavers at St Mary's Church in Saffron Walden on Remembrance Sunday

Saffron Walden Beavers on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: Saffron Photo

Remembrance Sunday at Little Walden

A row of dignitaries pay their respects at Little Walden War Memorial, Essex

Little Walden's Remembrance Sunday ceremony - Credit: Mike Reynolds

Mayor of Saffron Walden Councillor Richard Porch lays a wreath at the War Memorial in Little Walden, Essex

Mayor Councillor Richard Porch lays a wreath at Little Walden's War Memorial - Credit: Mike Reynolds

Most Read

  1. 1 Person has died on railway tracks near Newport, say police
  2. 2 Bumper weekend of Christmas events set for Saffron Walden
  3. 3 Smoke alarms warning after Newport kitchen fire
  1. 4 Surge of interest has players returning to the courts at SWAN netball
  2. 5 Still a good day at Saffron Walden with rugby the winner even if Diss claim league success
  3. 6 Construction traffic fears for Saffron Walden amid Essex prisons plan
  4. 7 Saffron Walden Choral Society names new musical director
  5. 8 VIDEO: Drones are inspecting Essex bridges and culverts
  6. 9 Delivered is a ‘thought-provoking and memorable play’
  7. 10 UK terror threat level raised to severe

Remembrance Sunday at Duxford

A Dragon Rapid drops 10,000 poppies from the sky over Imperial War Museum, Duxford on Remembrance Day 2021

A Dragon Rapid drops 10,000 poppies from the sky over Imperial War Museum, Duxford - Credit: Terry Harris

A spitfire overhead at Imperial War Museum, Duxford in Cambridgeshire

A Remembrance Sunday flypast at Duxford - Credit: Terry Harris

Remembrance Sunday at Thaxted

1st Thaxted - Carver Scouts on Remembrance Sunday 2021

1st Thaxted - Carver Scouts honour those who have died in conflict on the 100th anniversary since British remembrance traditions were first brought together - Credit: 1st Thaxted - Carver Scouts

Remembrance Sunday at Debden

1st Thaxted - Carver Scouts on Remembrance Sunday 2021

1st Thaxted - Carver Scouts, which takes in children from the British Army Carver Barracks, on Remembrance Sunday - Credit: 1st Thaxted - Carver Scouts

Remembrance Sunday at Stansted Mountfitchet

Stansted Mountfitchet's Remembrance Sunday service at St John's Church

Stansted Mountfitchet's Remembrance Sunday service at St John's Church - Credit: Lewis Kent

SEE MORE: Saffron Walden's two-minute silence on Armistice Day

Remembrance Sunday
Remembrance Day
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News
Duxford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An Ultra Low Emission Zone sign in London; Inset: Babraham Road Park&Ride in Cambridge; Inset: A bus stop in Saffron Walden

Cambridge road charges could fund better Saffron Walden buses

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A montage: 1 - Saffron Walden Round Table volunteers holding buckets; 2 - A girl with a ; 3 - Two fireworks spectators

Bonfire Night | Gallery

IN PICTURES: Spot yourself at Saffron Walden's fireworks night

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The war memorial in Saffron Walden, Essex

Remembrance Day

Remembrance parade will go ahead, says town council

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The two minute silence on November 11, 2021 in Saffron Walden

Remembrance Day | Gallery

In pictures: Walden's two minute silence on Armistice Day 2021

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon