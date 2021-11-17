Gallery
IN PICTURES: Remembrance Sunday in and around Saffron Walden
Published: 9:02 AM November 17, 2021
- Credit: Saffron Photo
Saffron Walden marked Remembrance Sunday with a parade through the town as a "poignant reminder" of conflict, past and present.
Mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Richard Porch, said he was "proud" to lay wreaths at War Memorials in Saffron Walden and Little Walden on November 14.
He said: "I was proud and honoured to lay a wreath on behalf of the Town Council and the townsfolk to honour those that protect our country.
"My heartfelt thanks go to all who serve and to all involved in the plans and preparations for such a large event in town."
Remembrance Sunday events took place at villages and towns throughout the country.
Remembrance Sunday at Saffron Walden
Remembrance Sunday at Little Walden
Remembrance Sunday at Duxford
Remembrance Sunday at Thaxted
Remembrance Sunday at Debden
Remembrance Sunday at Stansted Mountfitchet
SEE MORE: Saffron Walden's two-minute silence on Armistice Day