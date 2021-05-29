News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Vandal on the loos? Report damage to council, say leaders

Will Durrant

Published: 9:00 AM May 29, 2021   
A hut housing a public toilet.

Thaxted's public toilets were refurbished and reopened in late-April - Credit: Supplied

Thaxted parish councillors have urged the public to report vandalism after a spate of damage to new toilets.

A recently refurbished set of public toilets, which opened in late April, had to be closed on Sunday, May 23 after they were damaged.

Mirrored plates with letters scratched into it.

Graffiti on metal - Credit: Supplied

Parish councillors said smashed crockery was forced down the toilet.

This had to be unpicked from a pump by hand, while council contractors had to repair new hand dryers.

Terry Frostick, Parish Council chair said: "Whatever people do to Thaxted's assets costs money, which they pay through council tax.

"Somebody has to pay for public toilets, so when damage takes place, many people lose money to spend on themselves."

He urged the public to report future damage to the police or district council online or by phone.

"Whatever it is, report it when you see it," Terry said.

The toilets reopened on Wednesday (May 26).

