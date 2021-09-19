News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Reporter wins award for Uttlesford news articles

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 6:20 PM September 19, 2021   
Saffron Walden Reporter newspaper front page from April 2020. Headline reads: Boy with cancer beats Covid-19

One of Andra Maciuca's submissions of work created for the Saffron Walden Reporter and Dunmow Broadcast - Credit: Archant

A reporter has won an award for work she created for the Saffron Walden Reporter and Dunmow Broadcast.

Andra Maciuca was named joint winner of Young Journalist of the Year in The Society of Editors' Regional Press Awards for 2020, alongside Conor Matchet of The Scotsman and Edinburgh Evening News.

The category was open to those under the age of 25.

The winners were announced on Thursday, September 16.

Andra's submissions were her front page from April 2020 about Newport's Archie Wilks who beat Covid while fighting a rare form of cancer, a story highlighting the lack of pharmacy provision in Stansted, and a story that "not a single penny" would be spent on walking and cycling infrastructure.

Dunmow Broadcast page with the headline: Urgent call for extra pharmacy services to help with coronavirus

A Dunmow Broadcast story about pharmacy provision in Stansted, written by Andra Maciuca - Credit: Archant

Saffron Walden Reporter. Headline reads: Council 'won't spend a penny' on infrastructure

A Saffron Walden Reporter page, with a story about councillor concerns about infrastructure improvements - which would not help Uttlesford - Credit: Archant

Andra was a trainee reporter with Archant from August 2019 to April 2021. She now works as a Trending Reporter for the London Economic. 

Reporter Andra Maciuca by Christmas tree on Christmas Day in Bucharest, Romania.

Archive image from December 2020: Reporter Andra Maciuca on Christmas Day in Bucharest, Romania. - Credit: Andra Maciuca

Andra said: “I feel honoured and very surprised I won this prestigious award.

“To even be shortlisted alongside some of the biggest regional titles in the UK is a testament to the amazing people of Uttlesford, who opened their hearts to me and made me feel a part of the community since 2019.”
 

