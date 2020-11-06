Free online event for Essex residents interested in becoming County Councillors

Essex residents interested in becoming a County Councillor are invited to attend a free online event.

Attendees will have the opportunity to find out more about the role of councillors and meet current County Councillors.

The event comes ahead of County Council elections in May 2021.

Councillor David Finch, leader of Essex County Council, said: “Essex is one of the biggest council areas in the country, and councillors play an absolutely vital role in supporting our rich and diverse communities across the county.

“While being a councillor is hugely demanding, the ability to make a difference and give something back to your local community is a wonderful opportunity.

“We have councillors of all ages and backgrounds, and through this event, we hope to give a little bit more information about what is involved in the day to day work of being a county councillor.”

The event will take place on Tuesday, November 17 at 6.30pm via Zoom.

For more information and to book, please email elections@essex.gov.uk or visit: https://www.essex.gov.uk/your-councillor/who-can-be-a-councillor