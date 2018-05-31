Advanced search

Brand closure causes job losses, discounts and uncertainty over Walden store

PUBLISHED: 15:47 17 July 2020

Laura Ashley's shop in Saffron Walden is closing down. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

ANDRA MACIUCA

Retailer Laura Ashley has announced it is going into administration with dozens of job losses and stores across Essex holding closing down sales - including Saffron Walden.

The Hill Street shop has discounts of up to 60 percent as the company prepares to close down its branches. So far, 56 employees across the business have been made redundant.

The Saffron Walden store is currently open. The stores will continue to trade until further notice.

Three administrators have been appointed to continuously review the position of the stores and provide updates.

Rob Lewis, joint administrator and PwC partner, said: “The company is continuing to trade to sell the stock on hand and we would like to extend thanks to all Laura Ashley employees for their continued support, service and cooperation both before and during the administration.

“We still believe there is value in the group and we remain open to interest, however we may be required to initiate a controlled store closure programme.”

