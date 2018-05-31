Schools back in Saffron Walden and district but many parents keep children at home

Pupils at Ashdon Primary School, one to a desk and the same desk all day. Picture; ASHDON PRIMARY SCHOOL Archant

It was schools back for most primary schools on Monday but many parents decided to keep their children at home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was schools back for most primaries yesterday (Monday) but many parents decided to keep their children at home.

The government sanctioned return for children in reception and years one and six.

At Katherine Semar in Saffron Walden, under half the number of pupils returned. At Thomas More Catholic Primary School, most of the year sixes were back and a good number of year one and reception.

At Katherine Semar, youngsters are being taught only nine children to a classroom. At all schools, children will spend their day in small group “bubbles” so that they are with the same people, including staff the whole time for learning, play and staggered lunches.

Government guidelines are no more than 15 in a bubble.

At Katherine Semar, Deb Pawson said on Tuesday: “It’s a bit different but it’s working. The children are really happy to be back, seeing their teachers face to face, instead of via various different links and seeing friends. The parents said the children had a good day.”

You may also want to watch:

At Thomas More Catholic Primary School, the temperature is being taken of every child and parents too if they come into school.

Most of the year sixes and the year ones returned on Monday. They will attend on alternate weeks.

The reception class is smaller so they can to go to school every week, but the younger children, in reception and year one, will finish school before lunchtime.

There are also two bubbles for keyworkers’ children who have been at school throughout the lockdown.

A school spokesman said: “The children were really, really happy to be back. You could tell because they were so happy to be back again today.”

At Ashdown Primary, a small, village school, one of the three reception children had returned and joined the two returners in year one where there are normally 10 pupils.

Eight of the 15 children in year six had returned. There is also another bubble of six keyworkers’ children who have been there throughout the lockdown.

Head Simon Rance said: “We can still only get 10 in a room because the two metre distance has to be all around.

“Usually children sit in groups. They have had to adjust to sitting at a specific desk all day and to return to that same desk after breaks. The classes look like a Victorian schoolroom - but they are happy to be back.”