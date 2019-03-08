Long-serving town vicar announces move

The Rev Canon David Tomlinson. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A Saffron Walden vicar will be leaving his town parish at the end of November.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rev Canon David Tomlinson announced in a communion service at St Mary's Church on August 25 that he would be leaving to join his wife in Birmingham.

Earlier this year, Rev Tomlinson's wife, Jenny, became the Archdeacon of Birmingham.

Rev Tomlinson's final working day is November 24 and his final service will be at 10am that day.

Rev Rachel Prior, curate at St Mary's, said: "David is an excellent priest, full of wisdom and good humour who has taught me so much about sharing the love of God. We will miss him hugely."

David came to St Mary's as team rector of the Saffron Walden and villages team ministry, and area dean of Saffron Walden in September 2008.

He said: "I'll miss many aspects of life here, notably my many great colleagues in and beyond the churches of Saffron Walden, the team ministry and deanery."