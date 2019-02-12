Revealed: The 10 most expensive homes sold in Uttlesford in 2018

Little Easton Manor is now being used as a wedding and events venue. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Lots of luxury homes were snapped up across Uttlesford last year.

Inside Little Easton Manor. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Inside Little Easton Manor. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Using the latest figures from the Land Registry, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 most expensive properties purchased in 2018.

At the top of the list was Little Easton Manor in Little Easton, which sold for £3.59million.

It was previously owned by the Countess of Warwick, Daisy Greville, and it was bought last year by owner of taxi firm 24/7 Stansted. The manor is now a wedding and events venue.

The land includes Greville Theatre, a barn which was converted into a theatre in the 1920s, with the likes of Charlie Chaplin and Rowan Atkinson performing there.

Andy Mahoney, managing director of 24/7 Stansted, said: “Having acquired the manor in 2018 we stand in the privileged position to be able to welcome back Greville Theatre and its wonderful members. We want to bring the manor back to life and welcome Little Easton and the wider community back through our doors.”

The second most expensive property sold was Hill Green Farm House in Clavering, which was snapped up for £2.25million.

Three of the properties that made the list were sold in Great Chesterford, near Saffron Walden, including Webb House in Rose Lane, which sold for £2million.

A property in St Katharines Green in Little Bardfield sold for £1.8million and The Old Vicarage in Takeley sold for £1.7million.

All other properties sold for more than £1million. These included 202 Birchanger Lane in Birchanger, Long Common in Newport, The Mill House in Wendens Ambo, Ashbee House in Great Chesterford and Reed House in Great Chesterford.

The list does not include commercial properties and information is based on Land Registry figures just published.