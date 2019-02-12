Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Revealed: The 10 most expensive homes sold in Uttlesford in 2018

PUBLISHED: 08:29 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 13 February 2019

Little Easton Manor is now being used as a wedding and events venue. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Little Easton Manor is now being used as a wedding and events venue. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Lots of luxury homes were snapped up across Uttlesford last year.

Inside Little Easton Manor. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDInside Little Easton Manor. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Using the latest figures from the Land Registry, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 most expensive properties purchased in 2018.

At the top of the list was Little Easton Manor in Little Easton, which sold for £3.59million.

Little Easton Manor is now being used as a wedding and events venue. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDLittle Easton Manor is now being used as a wedding and events venue. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

It was previously owned by the Countess of Warwick, Daisy Greville, and it was bought last year by owner of taxi firm 24/7 Stansted. The manor is now a wedding and events venue.

The land includes Greville Theatre, a barn which was converted into a theatre in the 1920s, with the likes of Charlie Chaplin and Rowan Atkinson performing there.

Andy Mahoney, managing director of 24/7 Stansted, said: “Having acquired the manor in 2018 we stand in the privileged position to be able to welcome back Greville Theatre and its wonderful members. We want to bring the manor back to life and welcome Little Easton and the wider community back through our doors.”

The second most expensive property sold was Hill Green Farm House in Clavering, which was snapped up for £2.25million.

Little Easton Manor sold for £3.59million last year. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDLittle Easton Manor sold for £3.59million last year. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Three of the properties that made the list were sold in Great Chesterford, near Saffron Walden, including Webb House in Rose Lane, which sold for £2million.

A property in St Katharines Green in Little Bardfield sold for £1.8million and The Old Vicarage in Takeley sold for £1.7million.

Little Easton Manor sold for £3.59million last year. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDLittle Easton Manor sold for £3.59million last year. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

All other properties sold for more than £1million. These included 202 Birchanger Lane in Birchanger, Long Common in Newport, The Mill House in Wendens Ambo, Ashbee House in Great Chesterford and Reed House in Great Chesterford.

The list does not include commercial properties and information is based on Land Registry figures just published.

Most Read

New artisan bakery opening in Saffron Walden

Conceptual visual of the bakery by An Artful Life Studio.

Father and daughter build Lego model of Saffron Walden’s market square

Matilda Webb, who built the model of the Market Square in Saffron Walden with her father, Andrew.

Duxford set for flypast as Tornado embarks on farewell tour

A IX(B) Sqn Tornado GR4 training for deployment to Afghanistan in 2012, armed with Brimstone missiles. Picture: MoD/Crown copyright

Revealed: The 10 most expensive homes sold in Uttlesford in 2018

Little Easton Manor is now being used as a wedding and events venue. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Disruption to train services due to trespass incident

Disruption to Greater Anglia services.

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Disruption to train services due to trespass incident

Disruption to Greater Anglia services.

Revealed: The 10 most expensive homes sold in Uttlesford in 2018

Little Easton Manor is now being used as a wedding and events venue. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Busy year for air ambulance charity sees record number of life-saving flights

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT)

Councillors go behind closed doors to discuss mystery absence of chief executive Beverley Agass - public told they must wait eight days to hear more

Beverley Agass has left her post as chief executive of South Cambridgeshire District Council. We are not sure if this is temporary. The council declines to comment.

New artisan bakery opening in Saffron Walden

Conceptual visual of the bakery by An Artful Life Studio.
Drive 24