Vicar with environmental background to become religious leader
- Credit: Supplied by St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden
A vicar who worked in environmental engineering before being ordained over two decades ago is set to become a religious leader in Saffron Walden and surrounding villages.
Reverend Jeremy Trew will be welcomed as Rector of the Saffron Walden and Villages Team Ministry. He will be installed by Archdeacon of Stansted, the Venerable Robin King on March 3 at St Mary’s Church, Saffron Walden.
Rev Trew will oversee St Mary’s and churches in Little Walden, Sewards End, Wendens Ambo, Littlebury, Littlebury Green, Great and Little Chesterford, Ashdon, Hadstock, Debden, and Wimbish.
He will also be commissioned as the Area Dean of Saffron Walden Deanery, which extends from Thaxted to Elmdon, and from south Elsenham to north Hadstock.
Jeremy said: “I am very excited about the opportunity to work with the church in Saffron Walden, the team and Deanery.
You may also want to watch:
“As we move towards a new normal, I hope to see the church at the heart of the rebuilding of hope and confidence which we all need to see.”
More details about the livestreamed service are available at www.stmaryssaffronwalden.org
Most Read
- 1 Plan to convert town restaurant into homes
- 2 Another business permanently closes its doors in Saffron Walden
- 3 Boots suffers perfumes theft and damage to doors
- 4 Delight as work set to start on Uttlesford's first 3G football pitch
- 5 Students enjoy a screen free day during lockdown
- 6 Audley End House, the secret agent 'finishing school'
- 7 Uttlesford has lowest Covid infections in Essex
- 8 Several Saffron Walden businesses 'permanently closed since pandemic'
- 9 Teacher organises lockdown sports for children
- 10 Essex Young Musician of the Year is open for entries