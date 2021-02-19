Vicar with environmental background to become religious leader 

Published: 5:00 PM February 19, 2021

Reverend Jeremy Trew is set to become Rector of the Saffron Walden and Villages Team Ministry and Area Dean of Saffron Walden Deanery - Credit: Supplied by St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden

A vicar who worked in environmental engineering before being ordained over two decades ago is set to become a religious leader in Saffron Walden and surrounding villages.

Reverend Jeremy Trew with his wife Alison, who works for a charity supporting science teaching in primary schools - Credit: Supplied by St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden

Reverend Jeremy Trew will be welcomed as Rector of the Saffron Walden and Villages Team Ministry. He will be installed by Archdeacon of Stansted, the Venerable Robin King on March 3 at St Mary’s Church, Saffron Walden.

Rev Trew will oversee St Mary’s and churches in Little Walden, Sewards End, Wendens Ambo, Littlebury, Littlebury Green, Great and Little Chesterford, Ashdon, Hadstock, Debden, and Wimbish.

He will also be commissioned as the Area Dean of Saffron Walden Deanery, which extends from Thaxted to Elmdon, and from south Elsenham to north Hadstock.

Reverend Jeremy Trew with wife Alison and daughters Rachel (left) and Eleanor (right) - Credit: Supplied by St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden

Jeremy said: “I am very excited about the opportunity to work with the church in Saffron Walden, the team and Deanery.

“As we move towards a new normal, I hope to see the church at the heart of the rebuilding of hope and confidence which we all need to see.”

More details about the livestreamed service are available at www.stmaryssaffronwalden.org




