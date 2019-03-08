Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Grandmother offers cash reward in hunt for sentimental bracelet

PUBLISHED: 16:37 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 03 April 2019

Joan walked up High Street in Saffron Walden on the day she lost the bracelet.

Joan walked up High Street in Saffron Walden on the day she lost the bracelet.

Archant

A grandmother from Saffron Walden is offering a reward to anyone who finds a bracelet that she has worn every day for the last 50 years.

Joan Lefever lost the gold bangle in Saffron Walden last Tuesday (March 26) when she was picking up her grandson from Katherine Semar School, in Ross Close. She also walked up High Street and visited Homebase.

Joan doesn’t have any photographs of the bracelet, but describes it as a three-colour gold bangle with the letter ‘C’ at each end, with stones around each letter.

“I feel as though I have had something amputated,” she said. “It was given to me by my husband and I have worn it every day since. It’s the only piece of jewellery I really didn’t want to lose. It’s not about the value of it, it’s the sentiment.”

Joan is offering £150 reward to anyone who finds the bracelet. You can contact Joan on 01799 542671 or 01223 313991.

Most Read

Man fined after being found drunk in charge of car in Saffron Walden

The man was arrested at the Common in Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Firefighters called to crash near Thaxted

Fire crews were called to a crash in Stanbrook, near Thaxted. Picture: ESSEX FIRE SERVICE

Saffron Walden couple appear on Channel 4’s Ugly House to Lovely House

Lucas and Hayley from Saffron Walden appeared on Ugly House to Lovely House with George Clarke. Picture: CHANNEL 4

Toasting success as villagers rally round to save pub

Celebrating the reopening of Three Horseshoes in Helions Bumpstead after five years of fighting to save it. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family from Saffron Walden head to Mozambique to help after Cyclone Idai

Liz Vilela from Saffron Walden is in Mozambique helping with the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Man fined after being found drunk in charge of car in Saffron Walden

The man was arrested at the Common in Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Firefighters called to crash near Thaxted

Fire crews were called to a crash in Stanbrook, near Thaxted. Picture: ESSEX FIRE SERVICE

Saffron Walden couple appear on Channel 4’s Ugly House to Lovely House

Lucas and Hayley from Saffron Walden appeared on Ugly House to Lovely House with George Clarke. Picture: CHANNEL 4

Toasting success as villagers rally round to save pub

Celebrating the reopening of Three Horseshoes in Helions Bumpstead after five years of fighting to save it. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family from Saffron Walden head to Mozambique to help after Cyclone Idai

Liz Vilela from Saffron Walden is in Mozambique helping with the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Grandmother offers cash reward in hunt for sentimental bracelet

Joan walked up High Street in Saffron Walden on the day she lost the bracelet.

Police issue warning after thefts from vehicles in Newport

Police issue warning after thefts from vehicles in Newport. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Take the Audley End Miniature Railway to see the Easter bunny

Audley End Miniature Railway has a journey to see Easter bunnies

Stoppard’s comedy about two desperate playwrights at Cambridge Arts Theatre, April 8-14

Rough Crossing is at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: PAMELA RAITH

The Guilty Feminist will be at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Thursday, May 16

The Guilty Feminist Live is at Cambridge Arts Theatre
Drive 24