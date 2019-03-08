Grandmother offers cash reward in hunt for sentimental bracelet

Joan walked up High Street in Saffron Walden on the day she lost the bracelet. Archant

A grandmother from Saffron Walden is offering a reward to anyone who finds a bracelet that she has worn every day for the last 50 years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joan Lefever lost the gold bangle in Saffron Walden last Tuesday (March 26) when she was picking up her grandson from Katherine Semar School, in Ross Close. She also walked up High Street and visited Homebase.

Joan doesn’t have any photographs of the bracelet, but describes it as a three-colour gold bangle with the letter ‘C’ at each end, with stones around each letter.

“I feel as though I have had something amputated,” she said. “It was given to me by my husband and I have worn it every day since. It’s the only piece of jewellery I really didn’t want to lose. It’s not about the value of it, it’s the sentiment.”

Joan is offering £150 reward to anyone who finds the bracelet. You can contact Joan on 01799 542671 or 01223 313991.