Author releases second book in popular series

PUBLISHED: 07:48 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:48 23 October 2019

Sewards End author RJ Barnes. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Children's author Bob Barnes is following up his successful debut novel with a sequel.

Mr Barnes, who writes under the name RJ Barnes, is set to release Arrek and the Zolganans as a follow up to his first offering, the Adventures of Arrek the Dragon.

The second in the 'Arrek' series, the book promises young readers 'an abundance of magic and mischievous adventures for Arrek to get up to'.

Transporting readers as far wide as Cornwall and Somerset, the author, from Sewards End, guides Arrek's story across various locations in the UK, using experiences from his own travels.

Each chapter comes with its own picture and offers a new bedtime story.

Alongside the author's work, the story features two special adventures personally written by Emily and Alexandra, a pair of students at Katherine Semar school in Saffron Walden.

Arrek and the Zolganans, will be stocked in Hart's Book shop, WHSmith, Waterstones and available to purchase on Amazon online.

