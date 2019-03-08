Advanced search

Road reopened after lorry strikes bridge in Newport

PUBLISHED: 14:21 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 15 April 2019

Police are at the scene after a lorry struck a bridge in Newport. Picture: ANTHONY GERARD

Archant

Roads in and around Newport are gridlocked and trains are disrupted due to a lorry striking a bridge in the village.

The lorry struck a bridge in Newport at lunchtime. Picture: RUTGER ZIJDENBOSThe lorry struck a bridge in Newport at lunchtime. Picture: RUTGER ZIJDENBOS

Police and recovery attended the scene of the incident in Cambridge Road around 12.30pm and trains were temporarily stopped for engineers to inspect the bridge. It is understood the bridge will also need to be inspected once the lorry has been removed.

The road was reopened around 3.30pm, but delays remain in the area.

Greater Anglia have tweeted: “Services running via Newport Essex delayed up to 10 mins due to a vehicle striking a bridge in this area. This is affecting services to / from Cambridge / London and Cambridge / Stansted Airport.”

Newport councillor Anthony Gerard said traffic, including buses, was forced down Bridge End - a single-track road.

“It's chaotic, vehicles are using Bridge End to get around,” he said. “We got all the warning signs for the bridge redone - it took about two years and cost about £80,000 - so it hasn't happened in about a year. But you can't legislate for idiotic drivers.”

Cllr Gerard said traffic was backed up to the Sparrows roundabout and Wendens Ambo, with the closure of Newport Road in Saffron Walden worsening the situation.

