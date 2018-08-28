Road blocked between villages after fly-tippers strike

Fly-tip near Cherry Green, near Broxted. Picture: DAVID PEAKE, TREECOLOGY ARBORICULTURE Archant

A road which runs between Thaxted and Elsenham is blocked after fly-tippers dumped a large pile of household waste.

Cars were forced to turn around after a mound of rubbish was dumped in the middle of the single-track lane, known as Cherry Green Road, at some point between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Nearby roads are currently closed for roadworks and David Peake, who came across the fly-tip, said: “Seriously, road blocks and then some lovely human decides to do this right next to a sign that says fly-tipping is criminal.”

A council spokesman said: “We are aware of a fly-tip in the Cherry Green area which is blocking a road. The fly-tip has been inspected and appears to be general household waste with no hazardous content.

“Preparations are being made to remove it as quickly as possible.”