Pop star puts furniture up for sale at Stansted auction house

PUBLISHED: 08:27 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:27 03 September 2019

The dining chairs Rod Stewart is selling

Archant

Singer Sir Rod Stewart has had a clear out and is offering fans the chance to buy his furniture.

The stuffed foxThe stuffed fox

Leading the price list is a George III marble-topped gilded wood hall table with a price tag of £4,000-6,000.

Among the 20 items for sale at Sworders auctioneers in Stansted are a stuffed fox, estimated to sell for around £2,000, a George III settee with a price tag of £1,500-£2,000 and two elaborate clocks.

Stewart and his wife Penny had a sort-out of their belongings after moving from Epping to Harlow last year.

Sworders sold some of Stewart's furnishings at the time and now have a second wave, going under the hammer on Wednesday, September 11. John Black of Sworders said " Last year at about this time he sold some of his items with us because he was selling his house in Essex.

A Louis XV gilt bronze clockA Louis XV gilt bronze clock

"Now we have more items from them. He's having a clear-out."

See Sworders' website for a full list of the items.

