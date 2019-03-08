Pop star puts furniture up for sale at Stansted auction house
PUBLISHED: 08:27 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:27 03 September 2019
Archant
Singer Sir Rod Stewart has had a clear out and is offering fans the chance to buy his furniture.
Leading the price list is a George III marble-topped gilded wood hall table with a price tag of £4,000-6,000.
Among the 20 items for sale at Sworders auctioneers in Stansted are a stuffed fox, estimated to sell for around £2,000, a George III settee with a price tag of £1,500-£2,000 and two elaborate clocks.
Stewart and his wife Penny had a sort-out of their belongings after moving from Epping to Harlow last year.
Sworders sold some of Stewart's furnishings at the time and now have a second wave, going under the hammer on Wednesday, September 11. John Black of Sworders said " Last year at about this time he sold some of his items with us because he was selling his house in Essex.
"Now we have more items from them. He's having a clear-out."
See Sworders' website for a full list of the items.